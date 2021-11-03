Letter to the Observer: High-speed internet key to economic development

Public Hearing 11/23. Comments accepted through 12/23. Montague Economic Development and Industrial Corporation (MEDIC) In accordance with MGL Ch 121C, the Montague Planning Board will hold a public hearing on the MEDIC 2022 Economic Development Plan on Tues, November 23 6:30PM. MEDIC is a corporation established in 1984 by Montague to implement economic development projects. MEDIC has the powers and duties imposed by Chapter 121C to undertake and carry out the economic projects covered in the plan. These powers include the ability to purchase, sell, and manage property and the ability to receive local, state and federal grants, among others. Projects have been identified at the Airport Industrial Park, Sandy Lane, Canal District, 38 Avenue A and the Farren Care Site. Review the plan at /. The Hearing will take place at Montague Town Hall Second Floor Meeting Room with an option for remote participation.
