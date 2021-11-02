Multi-jurisdictional investigation leads to 10 peoples arrest

On November 6, 2021, Parsons Police Detective Kyle Wiford arrested Larry Neil McQuarie Jr., age 48 of Parsons, for Aggravated Failure to Register as an Offender. This arrest came from an investigation that Detective Wiford conducted through the Parsons Registered Offender Program (PROP) and had found that McQuarie was supposed to register with Labette County as an offender from a previous drug conviction for the Manufacture of a Controlled Substance. McQuarie was arrested and jailed without incident. McQuarie's new charges are 4 Aggravated Counts of Failure to Register as an Offender and 6 separate violations for Failure to Register as an Offender.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO