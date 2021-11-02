CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Multi-jurisdictional investigation leads to 10 peoples arrest

montanarightnow.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBILLINGS — Nine people were arrested in the Billings area following a multi-jurisdictional investigation on Oct. 27 and 28 that looked into a child sex abuse operation. The following nine people were...

www.montanarightnow.com

Free Lance-Star

Spotsy man arrested in drug investigation

A months-long investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Spotsylvania County man and the seizure of more than $850,000 worth of assets, including $630,000 in cash, police said. David Verand Sparks, 52, is charged with distributing illegal drugs. Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said the county narcotics unit began...
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
NewsChannel 36

Two people arrested after animal cruelty investigations in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WENY) – Two people were arrested in two separate animal cruelty investigations in Steuben County. The first investigation happened on October 25. Deputies with the County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on County Route 84 in Trousburg after reports of malnourished animals not being properly cared for. Police say 52-year-old Joseph Duell failed to properly feed, water or provide shelter to multiple animals on the property. Forty-four animals were removed including dogs, cats, pigs rabbits and a goat.
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
State
Wyoming State
WWL

Bogalusa: 18-month homicide investigation leads to double arrest

BOGALUSA, La. — After an 18-month long homicide investigation, the Bogalusa Police Department arrested two suspects Wednesday. On May 3, 2020, police began to investigate the disappearance and shooting death of Dominique James. Evidence collected over several months by detectives, established the probable cause to arrest Derek Moss Jr. Further...
BOGALUSA, LA
theridgewoodblog.net

Month-long Investigation of Robbery in Emerson Leads to 3 Arrests

Emerson NJ, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced the arrests of COLIN MURPHY (DOB: 8/11/2003; single; unemployed) of 91 North Vivyen Street, Bergenfield, New Jersey; JACOB INGLIS (DOB: 4/26/2002; single; unemployed) of 2 Sunrise Terrace, Bergenfield, New Jersey; and Cameron Schneid (DOB: 5/23/2001; single; unemployed) of 526 Boulevard, New Milford, New Jersey on robbery and theft charges. These arrests are the result of an investigation conducted by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office under the direction of Chief Jason Love, and the Emerson Police Department under the direction of Chief Michael Mazzeo.
EMERSON, NJ
WAFF

Forgery investigation leads to 2 arrests, four additional suspects wanted

DECATUR Ala. (WAFF) - Two suspects have been arrested and four others are still wanted in connection with a forgery investigation in Decatur. Investigators with Decatur Police said the initial forgery report happened on Oct. 6, 2021 at a local business. “They were forging employee names on the signature line...
DECATUR, AL
WNCT

Carteret County drug investigation leads to two arrested

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people from Newport are facing drug-related charges after their arrest by deputies from the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Asa Buck announced the arrest of Hubert Lee Monk Jr., 53, and Tracy Lynn Howard, 34. Their arrests came after information was gathered about the duo’s involvement in illegal drug sales. A traffic stop was made in Morehead City on Monday, which led to their arrests.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
crimevoice.com

Final Suspect Arrested in Stabbing Investigation

Originally published as a Los Banos Police Department Facebook post – “On October 22, 2021 at about 7:48 p.m., Los Banos Police Department patrol officers were dispatched to the Circle K store located at 1704 E. Pacheco Blvd. to investigate a stabbing. The victim of the stabbing sustained life-threatening injuries.
LOS BANOS, CA
FOX8 News

More than 50 arrested, 600 pounds of cocaine and millions of dollars seized in multi-year Alamance County investigation

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — More than 50 people have been arrested in Alamance County and surrounding areas as part of “Operation Bottom to Top” — a joint investigation between 2019 and 2021 involving local, state, and federal agencies, according to a news release from the North Carolina SBI. Throughout 2019 and 2020, gang-related violent crime […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
Hartselle Enquirer

Arrest leads to trafficking charge

Nov. 4, agents with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit arrested Zelma Genell Wright, 38, of Somerville. She is charged with trafficking methamphetamine and has a $10,000 bond. According to the MCSO, this is part of an ongoing investigation, with additional charges possible.
parsonspd.com

Failure to Register Leads to Felony Arrest

On November 6, 2021, Parsons Police Detective Kyle Wiford arrested Larry Neil McQuarie Jr., age 48 of Parsons, for Aggravated Failure to Register as an Offender. This arrest came from an investigation that Detective Wiford conducted through the Parsons Registered Offender Program (PROP) and had found that McQuarie was supposed to register with Labette County as an offender from a previous drug conviction for the Manufacture of a Controlled Substance. McQuarie was arrested and jailed without incident. McQuarie's new charges are 4 Aggravated Counts of Failure to Register as an Offender and 6 separate violations for Failure to Register as an Offender.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
clayconews.com

Ongoing Drug Investigation in Tennessee Leads to Search Warrant, Arrests

LEXINGTON, TN (October 29, 2021) – An ongoing joint investigation by special agents with the Drug Investigation Division of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Lexington Police Department, and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of two people on drug and weapons charges. A proactive investigation into drug...
TENNESSEE STATE
KETV.com

POLICE: Five people arrested after shots fired at officer leads to high-speed pursuit

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police say five people, including three teenagers, are in custody after a high-speed pursuit ended at a hospital early Monday. Officers reported hearing gunfire in the area of N. 65th St. and Hartman Avenue shortly after midnight. An Omaha police officer, who was in the area driving an unmarked cruiser, saw a vehicle driving erratically near CHI Immanuel Hospital.
OMAHA, NE
Oxygen

‘Cold Justice' Investigation Helps Lead To An Arrest In The Unsolved Murder Of An Ohio Mother

For 26-year-old Candance Prunty, life in Springfield, Ohio revolved around her three sons, ages 1, 4 and 7. So, on October 21, 2015, the first sign that something wasn’t right was that Prunty failed to pick up her boys from school. Family members went to check on her at home and found her shot to death on the kitchen floor. There was no sign of a break-in, but Prunty’s phone wasn’t at the scene.
KRGV

Man arrested in Mission murder investigation

The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office arrested another suspect in connection with a murder investigation in rural Mission. Ricardo Mata, 31, was arrested by Hidalgo County deputies on Sunday and charged with murder and attempted capital murder, according to a news release from HCSO. Bond was set at $200,000. Mata and...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
valdostatoday.com

Thief arrested following VPD investigation

Offender: Brown, Asia A, African American female, age 26, resident of Valdosta. On November 7, 2021, at approximately 9:12 pm, a patrol officer with Valdosta Police Department took a report where several items had been stolen out of a citizen’s vehicle. One of the items stolen was the victim’s debit card and it had been used at 2205 N Ashley Street (CVS), after the theft. The officer went to CVS and obtained further information about the transaction. A short time later the offender, later identified as Asia Brown returned to CVS. Brown initially gave the officer a false name and date of birth. Brown was detained and searched incident to arrest. Brown was found to have possession of the stolen debit card.
VALDOSTA, GA
WPMI

Man arrested in Prichard homicide investigation

PRICHARD, Ala, (WPMI) — According to Prichard Police, on September 8,2021 Sherman Derrell Fritzl was arrested in connection with the Homicide of Mario Robbins. The incident took place on September 6,2021 in the 400 block of Irby Street. The victim was shot multiple times and pronounced dead after being transported...
PRICHARD, AL

