Multi-jurisdictional investigation leads to 10 peoples arrest

Offender: Brown, Asia A, African American female, age 26, resident of Valdosta. On November 7, 2021, at approximately 9:12 pm, a patrol officer with Valdosta Police Department took a report where several items had been stolen out of a citizen’s vehicle. One of the items stolen was the victim’s debit card and it had been used at 2205 N Ashley Street (CVS), after the theft. The officer went to CVS and obtained further information about the transaction. A short time later the offender, later identified as Asia Brown returned to CVS. Brown initially gave the officer a false name and date of birth. Brown was detained and searched incident to arrest. Brown was found to have possession of the stolen debit card.
Comments / 0