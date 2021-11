Marcus Smart called out his Boston Celtics teammates in very public fashion this week, and Brad Stevens wishes he would have handled it differently. Appearing this week on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Toucher and Rich,” the Celtics president Stevens addressed Smart’s recent critical remarks about the team. He said that he would have preferred it if Smart had made those comments directly to the players involved instead of going to the media.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO