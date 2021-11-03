CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Year-round Daylight Saving Time passed in May: Why is Alabama still falling back?

By Carey Cox
 9 days ago

(WKRG) — Gov. Kay Ivey signed a bill on May 13, 2021, to make Daylight Savings Time in the state of Alabama year-round. So why are Alabamians still falling back an hour this weekend?

Even though the State of Alabama passed SB 388 to adopt observing Daylight Saving Time year-round, the bill can only be enforced after Congress approves it. Daylight Saving Time is a federal law, so, therefore, Congress must approve the bill in order for the state to observe year-round Daylight Saving Time.

The bill was sent to Congress once it was adopted by the Alabama State Legislature, but Congress has yet to authorize it.

Alabama Sen. Steve Livingston, (R-Scottsboro), introduced the bill in April 2021.

Efforts by Florida elected officials have failed to push Congress to make the year-round Daylight Saving Time permanent for states wishing to skip changing time twice a year.

Once Congress approves the state’s bill, it will become effective on the first day of the third month following its passage and approval by the governor.

Fifteen other states also passed similar pieces of legislation, though Congress has yet to approve them.

Daylight saving time ends on Nov. 7 at 2 a.m. this year. Arizona and Hawaii are the only two states that do not observe Daylight Saving Time.

Comments / 8

Luke Williams
9d ago

people need to leave time alone because time isn't paying people any attention. Time wait for no man.

Reply
5
