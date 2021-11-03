Persimmons perfect for for cookies, rum and jam

Lobster is truly a decadent food. It's described as sweet, with a rich, melt-in-your-mouth taste (via Fish for Thought), and has long been associated with romantic dinners. Of course, despite the joy of surprising your love with a candlelit dinner of lobster tail, you probably aren't exactly able to buy lobster as much as you would like, considering the cost. But out of love — of either your partner or the decadent taste of lobster — you scrape some money together and go out to your local supermarket. Grab some candles, ingredients for a salad, the best silverware you can find, and finally, you take some time to look into that big aquarium tank by the seafood displays of packaged fish and crab cakes and try your best to pick the best-looking lobster. You head back home, prepare the lobster according to Gordon Ramsey's specifications, and await your partner. Once the surprised reaction wears off, you two sit down and dig into that sweet, buttery — unless it isn't. Unless it's off. Surprise — and not in a good way.

