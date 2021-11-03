Frederick Health Village COVID testing site to start requiring testing orders Nov. 8

Buy Now Starting Nov. 8, Frederick Health will require all people seeking a COVID-19 test at its drive-thru testing site located at Frederick Health Village to present a test order from their health care provider. Staff file photo by Bill Green

Starting Nov. 8, Frederick Health will require all patients seeking a COVID-19 test at its drive-thru testing site located at Frederick Health Village to present a test order from their health care provider.

The health system had to implement this change because Maryland declared an end to the state of emergency that has been in place in the state since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, according to a news release. Health care systems across the region are making similar changes, the release read.

Those experiencing symptoms of the virus will still be able to receive a test through their primary care provider or at Frederick Health Urgent Care locations. Business owners requiring their employees to get tested should contact Frederick Health Employer Solutions from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to inquire about testing for their staff, according to hospital officials.

People without a primary care provider or those who wish to receive a coronavirus test for work, travel or other nonemergency reasons may call 240-316-4970 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. seven days per week. Those who arrive at Frederick Health Village without a test order will be directed to a designated area, where a representative by phone will direct them through the process of obtaining an order.

“While this is a change in process, Frederick Health will continue to offer COVID-19 testing to our community and do our part to help end this pandemic,” Sara Littleton, Frederick Health’s director of community health, said in the press release. “This testing facility has been and will continue to be a critical asset in our fight against COVID-19. I’m proud of what our team has accomplished.”

Starting Nov. 8, testing at Frederick Health Village will be available from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. seven days per week. According to the news release, this test site has remained the largest in Frederick County throughout much of the pandemic and has performed nearly 140,000 COVID-19 tests since opening.