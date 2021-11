There's so much to love about Thanksgiving: getting to be with family and friends, making pumpkin pies, and preparing for holiday shopping. But there’s no question as to who the real star is on Thanksgiving day: the turkey. Its juicy goodness can have the whole party’s mouths watering. But if you have a little one, you may find yourself wondering, “Is turkey safe for babies?” And if so, at what age? After all, they should be able to gobble up on the Thanksgiving action, right?

HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO