CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Chick-fil-A brings back its Peppermint Chip Milkshake for the holidays

By Megan Hayes
thelouisianaweekend.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSleigh bells ring, are you listening?! Ready or not, the holiday season is just around the corner and thankfully — so...

www.thelouisianaweekend.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Starbucks Is Bringing Back Its Holiday Beverages with an All-New Seasonal Latte

When exactly your holiday season starts is up to you. Maybe you're decking the halls and blasting Mariah Carey at 12:01 am on November 1, or maybe, you've got a strict policy on celebrating after Thanksgiving. Either way, Starbucks is kicking things off early with the return of its holiday-favorite beverages and an all-new latte.
FOOD & DRINKS
FanSided

Blue Bunny brings back their fan favorite holiday ice cream

It’s the magic of the holiday season in frozen form as Blue Bunny brings back a fan favorite treat for the festive season. That’s right, there is another sweet treat on the menu for the holidays this year and that is none other than their limited edition Peppermint Stick ice cream.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Season#Happy Holidays#Food Drink
Mashed

How Chick-Fil-A Fans Actually Feel About Its Spicy Sandwiches

The chicken sandwich was might have cooled off between Chick-fil-A, Popeyes, and other fast food chains, but its spicy iteration certainly hasn't. In fact, fans of Chick-fil-A recently took to Reddit to discuss exactly how they feel about the restaurant's spicy chicken sandwich. A poll was posted on October 20, 2021, where people could choose the level of spiciness of the product. A total of 326 people responded, and you might be surprised by what many people had to say.
RESTAURANTS
greenvillejournal.com

Chick-fil-A rolls out food truck to serve the Golden Strip

Chick-fil-A Mauldin and Chick-fil-A Simpsonville both announced Oct. 21 on their Facebook pages the launch of a food truck for the Mauldin, Simpsonville and Fountain Inn areas. While private event organizers may coordinate with the booking team to customize food offerings, the truck’s standard menu includes:. Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich. Spicy...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
Mashed

Fans Are Annoyed By This Chick-Fil-A Fry Complaint

There's a lot to love about Chick-fil-A. Whether it's the dedicated customer service or the classic chicken sandwiches, the chain has amassed deeply devoted fans. Some people have endured hours of snow and wind just for a chance at free Chick-fil-A sandwiches for a year (via NBC New York). So it should come as no surprise that some avid fans of Chick-fil-A defend its reputation with seemingly everything they've got. And that's exactly what happened in a recent Reddit thread.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A Fans Are Arguing About This 'Shrunken' Chicken Biscuit

Times have been tough lately for many restaurants and fast food chains. Lockdowns and labor shortages have led to reduced hours and closures for many locations nationwide, and, as popular as they may be, the chicken chain Chick-fil-A has not been immune to these changes. Recently, some customers have even accused the company of employing a sneaky new tactic to save money during these tough times: Shrinking the size of some of their products, while still charging the same price. One disappointed customer posted a picture of a breakfast chicken sandwich that was allegedly smaller than normal to the r/ChickFilA subreddit, calling it an example of "shrinkage shenanigans" and asking, "At what point do you think you can keep reducing the size of your food and increasing your prices before people stop coming?"
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
ValleyCentral

Chick-fil-a to offer free Chick-n-Minis for World Kindness Day

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Chick-fil-a will be offering free Chick-n-minis to guests to celebrate World Kindness Day. According to a release from Chick-fil-a, 15 Rio Grande Valley Chick-fil-a restaurants will offer a free four-count of Chick-n-minis through the Chick-fil-a app. The offer will be available from Monday, Nov. 1 through Saturday, Nov. 13. Guests can […]
RESTAURANTS
PennLive.com

Dunkin’ reveals its new holiday brews and treats and the return of peppermint mocha

Dunkin’ will launch its seasonal holiday menu of coffee, hot chocolate and treats on Nov. 3. The fan-favorite Peppermint Mocha Signature Latte will return. New on the menu will be Holiday Blend Coffee, part of the Limited Batch Series; a Toasted White Chocolate Signature Latte; and White Mocha Hot Chocolate along with pancake minis, a cranberry orange muffin and the returning Chicken, Bacon & Cheese Croissant Stuffer.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A Has Good News For Fans Of Its Chicken Tortilla Soup

Fall, with its cooler weather, often calls for a warm and satisfying bowl of soup, and Chick-fil-A customers will be happy to know that the Atlanta-based chicken chain is bringing back a fan favorite: Chicken Tortilla Soup, a spicier alternative to Chick-fil-A's classic hearty Chicken Noodle Soup. According to the Chick-fil-A website, this seasonal menu item features a creamy base, shredded chicken breast, navy and black beans, and vegetables. It is topped with seasoned corn tortilla chips. And November 1 marks its official return to the menu, according to Chick-fil-A's blog, The Chicken Wire.
RESTAURANTS
Food Network

Perdue Is Bringing Back Its Coveted ThanksNuggets This Year

Thanksgiving approaches! Time to prepare the traditional turkey … nuggets?. Last November, Perdue bestowed upon a grateful public ThanksNuggets, limited-edition Thanksgiving-flavored turkey nuggets. They sold out in less than three minutes. This year, it’s upping the ante by offering not only both white and dark meat nuggets, shaped, respectively, like...
FOOD & DRINKS
Bham Now

New Cahaba Heights Chick-fil-a set to open Nov. 18

Chick-fil-a lovers, I have some good news for you. The Cahaba Heights Chick-fil-a is almost open. The restaurant, located on Crosshaven Drive is opening this month and hiring now. Read on for full details. Cahaba Heights Chick-fil-a We’re still mourning the loss of the first Alabama Chick-fil-a, formerly located in...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
Mashed

Shake Shack's Festive New Milkshakes Are Inspired By These Holiday Cookies

With its hordes of devoted fans, Shake Shack is one of the most beloved burger joints in the world. Ironically, this New York City burger chain got its start as a Chicago-style hot dog stand in Madison Square Park, according to Mental Floss. It took years after that for the founders to open a real restaurant serving its iconic burgers, crinkle-cut fries, and frozen custards. In an interview with Bon Appétit, the CEO of Shake Shack recalls crafting the restaurant's menu. "We wanted to look at everything fast food ruined over the last 60 years and just do it right," Randy Garutti said. To this day, the fast-casual chain is still adamant about doing things on its own terms, such as refusing to ever open a drive-thru location. While Garutti and the founder and mastermind behind Shake Shack, Danny Meyer, never intended their brainchild to turn into a chain, there are now 350 locations scattered across the globe (via Shake Shack).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mashed

Costco Shoppers Are Pumped For Its Returning Holiday Peppermint Bark

As the temperatures continue to drop, shoppers have something special to look forward to. According to Taste of Home, Starbucks patrons can look forward to seasonal drinks like the Chestnut Praline Latte or an Irish Cream Cold Brew, while Polar Seltzer has rolled out festive flavors like Upside Down Plum and Cranberry Bramble (via MassLive). While these items can perk up some ears, nothing comes close to the return of one Costco staple that reigns as a true representation of the winter holidays.
SHOPPING
Vicksburg Post

SURRATT: Let’s bring back the reason for the holidays

It just seemed like last week or so, summer was still with us and the warm weather was going to hang around, but that wasn’t to be. We’ve just left October, the 10th month of the “rolling year” to quote Marley’s ghost, and are now heading into November, which is marking its arrival with cool, soon cold, temperatures and rain.
HALLOWEEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy