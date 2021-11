Candidates for Steamboat Springs City Council have raised nearly $33,000 in campaign contributions as of Oct. 12, with donations coming from 22 different states. According to a Steamboat Pilot & Today analysis of campaign finance documents submitted to the city of Steamboat; 77% of the contributions have come from people who live in or around Steamboat while 17%, totaling more than $5,500, came from out-of-state donors. Another 6%, or about $2,000, were from elsewhere in Colorado.

ELECTIONS ・ 14 DAYS AGO