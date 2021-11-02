CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan State football is ranked at No. 3 in initial College Football Playoff rankings

By Cory Linsner
 4 days ago
The College Football Playoff selection committee met together to release the initial rankings heading into the month of November. Fresh off of a win against rival Michigan, Spartans fans were anticipating the release of the rankings.

The Spartans came in at No. 3 according to the selection committee, which would put them in the College Football Playoff if the season had ended today.

The Spartans were behind Georgia, who came in at number one, and Alabama that came in at number two.

Other notable Big Ten teams that are featured in the rankings are Ohio State at No. 5, Michigan at No. 7, Minnesota at No. 20, Wisconsin at No. 21 and Iowa at No. 22.

