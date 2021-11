Bill Miller knows well what his Northern Polar Bears are up against Friday night at Bishop McDevitt. The Crusaders are 8-1, the top-seed in the District 3 4A playoffs, with a long list of guys who are going to play college football. On paper, the teams just don’t match up, and few people — maybe nobody outside of the Northern locker room — will be picking the Polar Bears (7-3) to win.

FOOTBALL ・ 11 HOURS AGO