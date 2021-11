The biggest villain of My Hero Academia remains the all-powerful antagonist known as All For One, the rival of All Might whose powers give him the ability to hold sway over a number of Quirks, and considering the influence he's had on the Shonen franchise, it's no surprise to see that the villain is receiving new, unique Cosplay. With the latest season seeing All For One's actions taken to bring Shigaraki into the fold of villainy, expect the influence of the villain to continue to spread with the arrival of the next season and the adaptation of the War Arc.

