If you travel the state, get ready for bridge tolling! Not excited? Neither are we. As representatives and advocates for the National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) and the Pennsylvania Motor Truck Association (PMTA), working on behalf of the one million small businesses and 320,000 hard-working men and women employed in transportation in Pennsylvania, we call for the passage of SB 382 (Langerholc), which is currently in the House Transportation Committee, Chaired by Rep. Tim Hennessey (R-Chester).

