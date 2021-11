WINTHROP, Maine — Leaders in the Winthrop Educators Association are calling for an extended closure of the school as COVID cases continue to impact the district. "While remote learning is not ideal, at least we can guarantee that all students will have access to the same education," Theresa Fitzgerald, a librarian at Winthrop Grade School, said. She is also co-president of the Winthrop Educators Association.

WINTHROP, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO