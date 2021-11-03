CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

'My name is Cleo': Police weep upon rescuing Australian girl

By ROD McGUIRK
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LbZps_0ckjalHD00
Australia Missing Girl In this image made from a video released by Western Australia Police, a police officer carries rescued girl Cleo Smith in Carnarvon, Australia Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. Police smashed their way into a suburban house on Wednesday and rescued the girl whose disappearance from her family's camping tent on Australia's remote west coast more than two weeks ago both horrified and captivated the nation. (Western Australia Police via AP) (Uncredited)

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — Police smashed their way into a suburban house on Wednesday and rescued a 4-year-old girl whose disappearance from her family's camping tent on Australia's remote west coast more than two weeks ago both horrified and captivated the nation.

Officials wept with relief after seeing body camera video of a police officer scooping up the girl, Cleo Smith, and hearing her say, “My name is Cleo.” A 36-year-old local man was arrested after the late-night raid at the house in the coastal town of Carnarvon, which followed a tip to police on Tuesday.

The girl was reunited with her mother Ellie Smith and stepfather Jake Gliddon soon after her rescue. “Our family is whole again,” the mother said on social media.

Western Australia state Police Commissioner Chris Dawson would not detail what the girl had gone through. She is “as well as you can expect,” Dawson said. “This has been an ordeal. I won’t go into any more details, other than to say we’re so thankful she’s alive.”

Dawson said “dogged, methodical police work” led to her being found.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison reacted from the United Arab Emirates on his way home from Scotland, thanking police for finding Cleo and supporting her family.

“It's every parent’s worst nightmare. The fact that that nightmare has come to an end and our worst fears were not realized is just a huge relief, a moment for great joy,” Morrison told reporters.

“This particular case, obviously, has captured the hearts of Australians as we felt such terrible sorrow for the family,” he added.

Cleo’s family lives in Carnarvon, a community of 5,000 people, and the girl had disappeared with her sleeping bag on the second day of a family camping trip at Blowholes Campground, 75 kilometers (47 miles) north of Carnarvon, on Oct. 16.

A massive land and sea search was initially mounted in the sparsely populated region on the assumption that she had wandered from the tent. But more evidence began to support an abduction.

A vehicle was reported speeding away from the area in the dark hours of the morning. A zipper on a flap of the tent compartment where Cleo and her sister were sleeping was too high for the girl to have reached.

Forensic scientists examined the exterior of the family's home to see if a predator had stalked Cleo and attempted to break in.

And a distraught Ellie Smith made emotional public appeals for information on her daughter's whereabouts that were broadcast across Australia.

New South Wales Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said Dawson told him he had broken down in tears when she was found.

Fuller had called across the country from Sydney on the east coast, to Perth in the west, to congratulate Dawson on the outcome.

“He broke down and cried, which for a veteran in policing, you rarely see that,” Fuller told Sydney Radio 2GB. “It speaks volumes in terms of the amount of effort they put into finding her.”

“Whilst we were all hoping and praying as the days went on, I think the chances of finding her alive were so slim,” he added.

Dawson said body camera video of four police officers breaking into the house with a search warrant and finding the girl made him emotional.

“It’s a really joyous occasion. We don’t always get these sort of outcomes, and while we were very, very concerned, we didn’t lose hope,” Dawson said.

Western Australia Police Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch described seeing seasoned detectives “openly crying with relief.”

“We were ... looking for a needle in a haystack and we found it,” Blanch told Perth Radio 6PR.

“When she said, ‘My name is Cleo,' I don’t think there was a dry eye in the house," Blanch said, quoting the girl's words to the police officer who picked her up in his arms.

"To see Cleo rescued this morning, I’m speechless,” Blanch added.

The state government had offered a 1 million Australian dollar ($743,000) reward for information five days after her disappearance, but Blanch said the money was not expected to be claimed.

Police had received intelligence on Tuesday guiding them to the house, but the breakthrough was the result of investigators piecing evidence together, Blanch said.

“There were lots of things. There were car movements, there were phone movements, there were antecedents of people,” he said.

Carnarvon Shire President Eddie Jones said the local community would be “elated, thankful” when they heard the good news.

“I’m beyond relieved. The nightmare is now finally over for Cleo and her family,” Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan posted on social media.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Missing 4-Year-Old Told Police ‘My Name Is Cleo’ When Found Locked in House

It is no exaggeration to say that no one really thought 4-year-old Cleo Smith, who vanished without trace from her parents’ tent 18 days ago, would be found alive. But early Wednesday morning, police broke into a home in Carnarvon, Australia, about 50 miles from where she disappeared and a few blocks from where her family had been agonizing over her disappearance, and found her alone. Cleo was snatched with her sleeping bag from a multi-room camping tent in the early hours of Oct. 16, while her infant sibling slept nearby.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Mark Mcgowan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Weep#Veteran#Ap#Australians
Popculture

Actor Arrested for Allegedly Selling Drugs

Authorities in Bengaluru, India arrested actor Chekwume Malvin last month on suspicion of selling drugs. The acclaimed performer in the Indian film world was allegedly caught in possession of 15 grams of MDMA and 250 milliliters of hashish oil, all in proximity of an old school campus in the city. In addition to criminal charges, Malvin may face consequences with his immigration status.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother of murdered sisters tells Met Police to ‘get the rot out’ after officers admit taking photos of bodies

The mother of two murdered women whose bodies were photographed by Metropolitan Police officers has told the force to “get the rot out once and for all”.Mina Smallman, a retired Anglican priest, said Scotland Yard’s apologies for the handling of her daughters’ disappearance and officers’ subsequent actions was “too little, too late”.Speaking outside the Old Bailey, she said: “You need to drill down and get the rot out once and for all. You are not above the law, you are not going to be protected.”Asked if the Metropolitan Police commissioner should resign Ms Smallman said it was not the “right...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Scotland
Country
Australia
The Independent

Astroworld medics under fire as ninth victim revealed as woman seen being dropped from stretcher on her head

The training and experience of medical staff at the doomed Astroworld Festival has come under the spotlight again after it emerged that the ninth victim was the woman filmed being dropped from a stretcher on her head.Bharti Shahani became the ninth person to die as a result of the deadly crush at the Travis Scott show on Friday night, with her family confirming she died from her injuries on Wednesday night after spending the last five days fighting for her life in intensive care.The attorney for Ms Shahani’s family James Lassiter confirmed in a press conference on Thursday afternoon that...
ACCIDENTS
Telegraph

‘I was responsible for the crash that killed my friends'

15 years ago, my whole world shattered when a car accident saw me responsible for the deaths of three of my friends. I wasn’t officially told that they had died until a week later. Every day in my hospital bed I asked after them, wishing and hoping that somehow, they were still alive. Deep down I knew they were gone. I was devastated. I knew there was no way I could ever make it right, no matter how much I wanted to. In those early days, amid all the pain and the fear, I made a promise to my friends that whatever happened from here, I would live my life for them.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

US women are being jailed for having miscarriages

When a 21-year-old Native American woman from Oklahoma was convicted of manslaughter after having a miscarriage, people were outraged. But she was not alone. Brittney Poolaw was just about four months pregnant when she lost her baby in the hospital in January 2020. This October, she was convicted and sentenced...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Covid conspiracy theorists confront ‘sickest’ patient in hospital

One of Britain’s ‘sickest’ Covid patients has told how he came face to face with conspiracy theorists during his almost year-long stay in hospital.Andy Watts, 40, was so ill that had to learn to walk and talk again after contracting Covid-19 on Christmas Day last year.The black cab driver, from Bexley, south London, finally left Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Woolwich in October following eight months in intensive care and two months on a ward.Now, the father-of-two, who had also just gone into cancer remission months before being struck down by the virus, has revealed how he was confronted by conspiracy...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘A farce’: Jamaica charter flight leaves UK with four people on board after dozens found to have right to stay

Dozens of Jamaican nationals have been taken off a removal flight in the days and hours before it was due to take off, raising renewed questions around the legality and efficacy of the Home Office’s deportation policy.Campaigners say just four deportees were on board the charter plane, which left Birmingham airport in the early hours of Tuesday morning and is said to have had the capacity to seat 350 people. Around 50 people were originally due to fly.Hours before the flight, activists calling themselves Stop The Plane locked themselves to metal pipes outside Brook House immigration removal centre near Gatwick...
WORLD
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
60K+
Followers
72K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy