Montana State had a week off to heal and prepare for the rest of the season. It was timed well, because the Bobcats are about to face this season’s toughest test yet. No. 4-ranked MSU (7-1, 5-0 Big Sky) will travel to play at No. 5 Eastern Washington (7-1, 4-1) at 2 p.m. Saturday in Cheney, Washington. Bobcats head coach Brent Vigen recognized the Eagles will be “a challenging opponent.”

CHENEY, WA ・ 10 DAYS AGO