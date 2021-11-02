CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Supergirl season 6 episode 19, 20 spoilers: The series finale event

cartermatt.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNext week on The CW it’s finally here — Supergirl season 6 episode 19 and 20 will be a series finale event like no other. Over these two hours, Kara Danvers and her team of super-friends will work together to battle Nyxly and Lex Luthor, who have set their sights on...

cartermatt.com

Comments / 0

Related
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 episode 7 photo: First look at Delilah’s return!

Season 19 episode 7 looks like it’s going to be fun for a number of different reasons. Take, for starters, Delilah’s return!. At this point, we feel pretty confident in saying that we enjoy every single appearance that Margo Harshman makes on this show as McGee’s wife. Their relationship is adorable, and above all that she challenges Tim in a unique way. They’re highly intelligent and similar in a way that makes their rapport unique.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? On season 2 episode 5 & beyond

Is Big Sky new tonight over on ABC? If you’re curious about that or anything else when it comes to the future here, we’re thrilled to help lend a helping hand. So where do we begin here? Let’s start by getting the bad news out of the way; we have to at some point, right? There is no new episode tonight! For the second straight week ABC is keeping the Montana-set drama off the air, but the good news is that the end of the hiatus is almost here. You’re going to have a chance to see everything coming up on November 11, though we really wish that the network would shell out a few more details all about it! You can check out the promo below for a few teases, but there’s a chance you’ve seen that already.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 8 spoilers: A Carisi spotlight

Based on all early indications, Law & Order: SVU season 23 episode 8 is going to be one that centers heavily around Sonny Carisi. “Nightmares in Drill City” is the title here, and it’s going to be an example of Peter Scanavino’s character bringing a case to Benson’s team. Typically, you see a police case eventually sent over to the DA’s Office for prosecution; this installment is going to play around with the order somewhat, but for a particularly good reason.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Is Our Kind of People new tonight on Fox? Season 1 episode 6 spoilers

Is Our Kind of People new tonight on Fox? Within this article, we’ll do our best to answer that question — and beyond just that, look ahead!. So where should we start? Well, let’s just go ahead and share some of the bad news. Unfortunately, there is no new episode of the Yaya DaCosta led drama tonight. Not only that, there is no new episode next week, either. Because of the World Series, the plan for the show is for it to air again on Tuesday, November 9 at 9:00 p.m. Eastern time. There’s a lot more drama still to come, so be prepared for a lot of surprises, twists, and turns. Even though this show is still really early on in its run, we do think that it’s set the standard for a lot of great stuff right around the corner.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chyler Leigh
Person
Jon Cryer
Person
Mehcad Brooks
Person
Melissa Benoist
Person
Rob Wright
Person
Jeremy Jordan
cartermatt.com

Ordinary Joe episode 7 spoilers: A series of Joe origin stories

Is Ordinary Joe episode 7 the biggest episode of the entire season? We don’t want to paint with that broad a brush. However, at the same time we can say that this hour is very much important. It’s going to take you back a good ten years and let you know how all of these stories for Joe first came to be.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Hightown season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Jackie abandons the rules

We know that this won’t come as a surprise but entering Hightown season 2 episode 3, prepare for Jackie to go rogue. Does she know the rules? Sure, but she’s also desperate to do whatever she can to stop Frankie Cuevas, even if that means putting her life on the line along the way.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Succession season 3 episode 3 spoilers: Is the real star paranoia?

Tomorrow night on HBO be prepared to check out Succession season 3 episode 3. This is an episode where things are going to be messy, and we could see some members of the Roy family become their own worst enemy. Let’s start things off here Logan, who knows full well...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Series Finale#Episodes#Cw
cartermatt.com

Magnum PI season 4 episode 5 sneak peek: Ian Harding guest stars!

After a week off the air Magnum PI is coming back tonight with season 5 episode 4, and it feels already like there are a lot of reasons for excitement. Take, for example, the presence of Ian Harding in the sneak peek below!. In this episode entitled “‘Til Death,” the...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

New Amsterdam season 4 episode 7 spoilers: Prepare now for ‘Harmony’

Season 4 episode 7 is poised to arrive on NBC next week, and this one carries with it the title of “Harmony.”. So what can you expect to see over the course of this hour? The show is going to be centering in part around an ambulance crash, which of course reminds us of some of the terrible stuff already that we saw at the end of season 1. This situation will be different, though, as there are a number of different twists that come with it.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
cartermatt.com

Yellowstone season 4 spoilers: Cole Hauser teases epic opening

The Yellowstone season 4 premiere is set to arrive on Paramount Network this weekend and per all indications, there’s huge stuff coming. How big are we talking about here? There’s a good chance that you know already a certain percentage of the overall picture. Beth, Kayce, and John Dutton will each have their lives on the line in the early going, and for everyone around them, they will be looking at a ticking clock as they try to figure out how to be most useful. What’s the best way to try and save some lives. How can they navigate through this situation?
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Chicago Fire season 10 episode 7 spoilers: The world without Matt Casey

Season 10 episode 7 is going to be airing on Wednesday, November 3, and this is one that could be about growing pains. We know that Casey is gone from Firehouse 51 and the show at large and with that, the question now becomes where things go from here. How will the firehouse cope with all of this transition? We know that Stella Kidd’s also been away and that may complicate things further.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Walker Season 2, Episode 2 spoilers: Is Micki too deep undercover?

Walker and Captain James are worried about how deep undercover Micki is going. Will they be able to get her out on Walker Season 2, Episode 2?. It didn’t take long for Walker to find out just why Micki had gone undercover. Trey couldn’t keep the secret any longer, and it led to Walker heading to Micki to get her out of trouble. She’s not ready to leave yet, though.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Superman & Lois’: Jenna Dewan To Reprise ‘Supergirl’s Lucy Lane For CW Series’ Season 2

Jenna Dewan is set to make her return to The CW as her Supergirl character Lucy Lane for Season 2 of Superman & Lois, Deadline has confirmed. Dewan, who is set to recur, made her debut as Lucy Lane, Lois Lane’s younger sister, for Supergirl’s debut season back in 2015. Smart and driven, Lucy doesn’t back down to anyone, with a chip on her shoulder stemming from an unresolved childhood trauma. Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 7 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Rescuers’

Next week on NCIS: Hawaii season 1 episode 7, you’re going to have a chance to see a particularly emotional case in “Rescuers.” It’s not just about getting justice for a deceased petty officer, but also making sure that nothing else happens to a close friend of the victim. There will be a lot going on here!
HAWAII STATE
cartermatt.com

Chicago Med season 7 episode 8 spoilers: The last before hiatus

There are a number of things worth being excited about as we prepare for Chicago Med season 7 episode 8, so where to begin?. From our vantage point, we would say that the perfect place to kick off is simply stating this: Ethan’s back at the hospital! He’s going to be trying to get his sea legs under him still, and we have to imagine that there are some growing pains that go along with that. This is no indictment on who he is as a doctor, but rather a reminder that this is a really tough job. It’s not going to be all that easy to jump right back into all of this chaos.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy