Episode 4 is poised to arrive in just a matter of hours, and it’s going to feature an appearance from none other than the Bella Twins!. Do you want to get a good sense as to how they’re turning up, let alone what they’re bringing to the table. Rest assured, we’ve got a preview that will take you through all of that further. If you look below, Michelle teams up with the WWE superstars to present what is the next group-date activity: A teddy bear showdown! At first, most of the guys are brought in under the pretense that they are taking part in some sort of slumber party. We’re sure a lot of them probably knew that this wasn’t going to actually be the case, and that proved to be so.

WWE ・ 3 DAYS AGO