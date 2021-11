The latest Activision Blizzard financial call revealed some devastating news for anybody looking forward to the next entries in the Overwatch and Diablo franchises: Overwatch 2 and Diablo IV have been delayed. While the call stopped short of mentioning any specific dates, the careful wording of the delay announcement makes it clear that they don’t expect these games to factor into earnings for 2022, which would push both titles out into 2023.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO