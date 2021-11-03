CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can malnutrition in urban Bangladesh be improved?

Cover picture for the articleBangladesh has experienced impressive gains in reducing undernutrition over the past two decades. For example, the proportion of stunted children under-5 fell from 43 percent to 31 percent between 2007 and 2018 while the number of wasted children nearly halved – from 17 percent in 2007 to 8 percent in 2018....

World Bank Blogs

Using Machine Learning to unravel health utilization drivers in Bangladesh

Globally, countries have taken several exemplary pathways to improve reproductive, maternal, neonatal, child health, and nutrition (RMNCH-N) outcomes over the last decades. Foremost is the role of timely and appropriate RMNCH-N service utilization investments and its determinants. Recent findings show that 95 percent of deaths from diarrhea and 67 percent of deaths from pneumonia in under-5 children globally, by 2025, could be prevented by prioritized interventions. In addition, global evidence also highlight both the equal importance of demand and supply-side determinants, and changes in the relative importance of determinants at different phases in a country’s progress trajectory. For example, while certain cultural factors may be more dominant in the early stages of progress, new factors like mass media influence may emerge later on. A recent global assessment has shown that countries which address a handful of context and time-specific RMNCH-N service determinants could reduce the fertility rate to 2.5 in certain Asian settings compared to generic health interventions.
Afghanistan Hospitals See Rise In Malnutrition As Economy Crumbles

The U.N.'s World Food Program said Monday the number of people living in near-famine conditions in Afghanistan has risen to 8.7 million, up by 3 million from earlier this year. A severe drought is one cause, but also, more and more people simply can't afford to buy food. The country's...
Frequency and patterns of exposure to live poultry and the potential risk of avian influenza transmission to humans in urban Bangladesh

Avian influenza is endemic in Bangladesh, where greater than 90% of poultry are marketed through live poultry markets (LPMs). We conducted a population-based cross-sectional mobile telephone survey in urban Dhaka, Bangladesh to investigate the frequency and patterns of human exposure to live poultry in LPMs and at home. Among 1047 urban residents surveyed, 74.2% (95% CI 70.9"“77.2) reported exposure to live poultry in the past year, with the majority of exposure occurring on a weekly basis. While visiting LPMs was less common amongst females (40.3%, 95% CI 35.0"“45.8) than males (58.9%, 95% CI 54.0"“63.5), females reported greater poultry exposure through food preparation, including defeathering (13.2%, 95% CI 9.5"“17.9) and eviscerating (14.8%, 95% CI 11.2"“19.4) (p"‰<"‰0.001). A large proportion of the urban population is frequently exposed to live poultry in a setting where avian influenza viruses are endemic in LPMs. There is thus not only ample opportunity for spillover of avian influenza infections into humans in Dhaka, Bangladesh, but also greater potential for viral reassortment which could generate novel strains with pandemic potential.
Malnutrition soars in Herat as healthcare reaches breaking point

The Afghan healthcare system has been fragile and plagued by major gaps for years now. The suspension of international aid as a result of the recent political developments has further deteriorated the situation. In Herat, in southwestern Afghanistan, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) is witnessing a worrying increase in malnutrition, says Mamman Mustapha, former project coordinator in the province.
US women are being jailed for having miscarriages

When a 21-year-old Native American woman from Oklahoma was convicted of manslaughter after having a miscarriage, people were outraged. But she was not alone. Brittney Poolaw was just about four months pregnant when she lost her baby in the hospital in January 2020. This October, she was convicted and sentenced...
Health Care Workers Speak Out

Despite promotion of COVID-vaccines being safe and effective, many health care workers are refusing to take them, which has contributed to severe staffing shortages in hospitals throughout America that has reached crisis proportions. According to Forbes Magazine hospitals across the country have reported as many as 50% of their nurses...
How do people resist COVID infections? Hospital workers offer a hint

Immune cells might ‘abort’ SARS-CoV-2 infection, forestalling a positive PCR or antibody test. You have full access to this article via your institution. Data from dozens of UK health-care workers suggest a tantalizing possibility: that some people can clear a nascent SARS-CoV-2 infection from their bodies so quickly that they never test positive for the virus nor even produce antibodies against it1. The data also suggest that such resistance is conferred by immune players called memory T cells — possibly those produced after exposure to coronaviruses that cause the common cold.
Nearly 200 state health care workers withdraw COVID-19 vaccine mandate lawsuits

Nearly 200 Minnesota health care workers voluntarily withdrew their federal lawsuits over COVID-19 vaccine mandates, according to court documents filed Tuesday, Oct. 19. The lawsuit was filed on Sept. 27 in U.S. District Court. Defendants included federal officials and organizations, plus about 20 Minnesota health care providers. The 187 health...
Why the US nursing crisis is getting worse

Covid-19 may no longer be surging widely across the United States, but America’s hospitals are still experiencing a staffing crisis that is putting critical care for patients in jeopardy. Hospitals all over the country are struggling, especially those in lower-population areas. A new survey of rural hospitals from the Chartis...
Covid-19 Mandate Ignores the Science

Biden Administration generals are fighting the last war. Last Thursday, they mandated that large businesses and health care facilities require that their workers get vaccinated for COVID-19. The next day, Pfizer announced an antiviral pill to treat the virus. Pfizer’s pill is 89% effective. A Merck antiviral pill for COVID-19 (with only about 50% effectiveness) is already in use in Britain.
Over 80% of Deer in Study Test Positive for COVID – They May Be a Reservoir for the Virus To Continually Circulate

More than 80% percent of the white-tailed deer sampled in different parts of Iowa between December 2020 and January 2021 tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The percentage of SARS-CoV-2 positive deer increased throughout the study, with 33% of all deer testing positive. The findings suggest that white-tailed deer may be a reservoir for the virus to continually circulate and raise concerns of emergence of new strains that may prove a threat to wildlife and, possibly, to humans.
Ohio rolls out addiction education program

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – In Ohio, one in 13 people struggles with addiction, and a new statewide campaign aims to make sure those people get the help and compassion they need. Many people are misinformed about addiction and mental health, and this new campaign created by the Ohio Opioid Education Alliance and Recovery Ohio wants to […]
Baby teeth may be window to child’s risk of mental health disorders

The thickness of growth marks in primary (or “baby”) teeth may help identify children at risk for depression and other mental health disorders later in life, according to researchers at Harvard-affiliated Massachusetts General Hospital. The results of this study were published in JAMA Network Open. The researchers believe the findings...
Ballad Health: 166 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19; vaccination rate not budging

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — COVID-19 hospitalizations in Ballad Health facilities across the region and in Niswonger Children’s Hospital decreased on Tuesday, according the the health system. Ballad’s 21-county service area saw three fewer COVID-19 hospitalizations and one fewer pediatric COVID-19 inpatient, according to the system’s scorecard, which tracks the novel coronavirus across the region. […]
State activates crisis standards of care staffing for health care systems

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Tuesday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reactivated crisis standards of care for staffing of health care systems throughout the state. According to the state, crisis standards of care are guidelines for how the medical community should allocate scarce resources. With the reactivation, the state says hospitals are allowed to The post State activates crisis standards of care staffing for health care systems appeared first on KRDO.
Ten-minute test for detection of COVID immunity

Researchers from the Antimicrobial Resistance Interdisciplinary Research Group at Singapore-MIT Alliance for Research and Technology (SMART) and their institutional collaborators have developed a rapid point-of-care test for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibodies (NAbs). This simple test, only requiring a drop of blood from a fingertip, can be performed within 10 minutes without the need for a laboratory or specially trained personnel. Currently, no similar NAb tests are commercially available within Singapore or elsewhere.
How can early indicators improve famine predictions?

New research links conditions at the beginning of the start of the growing season to grain prices in five African countries. If the start of the season keeps getting delayed, and the end of the season remains fixed, the season becomes so short that crops can no longer grow in that amount of time.
