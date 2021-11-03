Cougars advance to Sub-Section final in win over Tigers; Meyers, Engholm reach milestones

The Pioneers were looking for redemption after last week's loss to Power Dutton Brady. I will have to tell you that they found it. The Pioneers won this last weekend in Missoula against the Valley Christian Eagles 52-40 despite key players Samuel Cox, Severin Heimbingner, and Cooper Taylor out for the game. The Pioneers collectively had 8 touch downs and 2 PAT's. Braydon Cline led the Pioneers with 5 passing touchdowns, and a rushing touchdown. Lane Demontiney had a kick return touchdown, and a receiving touchdown. Lance Rutledge had a receiving touchdown. Rusty Gasvoda, had a receiving touchdown, and an interception. Kody Strutz had two receiving touchdowns, a forced fumble, and an interception. When asked how he thinks his team performed Coach Taylor said "This is the best our offense has played all year. We fought through adversity, and whenever the other team seemed like they would shift the momentum their way, we took it right back. We never let them get big plays, without answering back. We had that Win-The-Next mentality". Junior, Captain Braydon Cline was asked about how he felt about the game he said, "I felt really good about it. I think our team really clicked. We are playing as a team at just the right time. I think it is really good to see everyone doing their jobs including myself. We all just have to do our part and keep playing as a team. Win the Next" Our Final quote is from Junior, Linebacker, Rusty Gasvoda when asked about his first playoff game, while playing every snap, he said, "It was good, it felt like every other game but with a little bit more importance. I think we played a little bit harder knowing that it was all or nothing. Win the next"

STANFORD, MT ・ 9 DAYS AGO