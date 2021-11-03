CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cougars advance to Sub-Section final in win over Tigers; Meyers, Engholm reach milestones

Cover picture for the articleIt was a memorable night for the Cedar Mountain girls volleyball team as they rolled to a 3-0 victory over MLA-C Thursday, Oct. 28 in the opening round of Section 2A-South Volleyball action held in Morgan. The 19-10 Cougars—seeded second in the South half of the tournament—cruised to a...

