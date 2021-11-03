CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school boys’ soccer semifinals (Nov. 2)

By Frank DeLuca
Vermont high school soccer teams punched their tickets to the state championship on Tuesday.

In D1, No. 1 Essex shut down Burlington 3-0 to advance to its second-straight title game. The Hornets earned some revenge against the reigning champ, which beat the Hornets in overtime for the 2020 D1 crown.

Mt. Mansfield takes on South Burlington on Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. to fill out the other side of the championship matchup.

D2 Semifinals:

No. 1 Milton def. No. 5 Middlebury, 2-0

No. 3 Montpelier def. No. 2 Harwood, 1-0

The unbeaten Yellow Jackets will meet the defending champion Montpelier at South Burlington High School on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. The contest will be a rematch of the 2020 championship game, and Milton will look for its first D2 title since 1991.

D3 Semifinals:

No. 1 Green Mountain def. No. 4 Vergennes, 3-1

No. 3 Enosburg def. No. 2 Winooski, 3-2

D4 Semifinals:

No. 1 Mt. St. Joseph def. No. 4 Twinfield, 4-1

No. 2 Rivendell def. No. 6 White River Valley, 3-1

