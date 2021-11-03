Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Out vs. Suns

Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
Tune in here New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns Live Score. Do not miss a detail of the match New Orleans Pelicans vs Phoenix Suns with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this match. 2:32 AM14 hours...
MEMPHIS — After making his season debut Wednesday night for the Grizzlies, Dillon Brooks won’t play Friday night when the Grizz host the Phoenix Suns. It’s nothing to be concerned about. The team is just taking a cautious approach with Brooks, who will sit with what the Grizzlies are calling injury maintenance. Brooks played 26 […]
Kings: OUT — Louis King (G League); Neemias Queta (G League); Jahmi’us Ramsey (G League); Robert Woodard II (G League). Pelicans: QUESTIONABLE — Josh Hart (quadriceps). DOUBTFUL — Garrett Temple (ankle). OUT — Zion Williamson (foot). Ingram, Valanciunas present challenges. The Kings will have one less problem against the New...
Graham (hip) is available for Tuesday's matchup against the Suns. As expected, Graham will be playing through left hip soreness. He's having a bounce-back season with averages of 17.9 points, 5.1 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 32.9 minutes.
The climb to the top of the mountain just got a little harder. Brandon Ingram is out for tonight’s game against the New York Knicks. He woke up this morning with soreness in his right hip area after sustaining the injury in the fourth quarter of last night’s loss to the Sacramento Kings.
Underachieving Western Conference teams will face off in Tuesday's penultimate NBA matchup. The New Orleans Pelicans (1-6) will visit the Phoenix Suns (2-3). Phoenix has only won one home game this year and could secure a second against the one-win Pelicans. While New Orleans is a significant underdog, it has put together a strong record against the spread ahead of Tuesday. Deandre Ayton (leg) is questionable for Phoenix, while Devonte' Graham (adductor) is probable and Brandon Ingram (hip) is doubtful for New Orleans.
Willie Green's contributions to the Phoenix Suns' Western Conference championship last season were a big factor in him being hired as the head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans. Green's old team and his new one will meet for the first time Tuesday night in Phoenix. The Pelicans have won...
The Phoenix Suns will try to squeeze out their first two-game winning streak at the expense of the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday. And from the looks of it, the odds are in their favor. Nonetheless, here are our Suns predictions head of their game against the Pelicans. Phoenix Suns...
Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton suffered a right leg contusion in Saturday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers and won't be available for Tuesday night's game against the New Orleans Pelicans, head coach Monty Williams told reporters. It's unclear when he might return. The 23-year-old hurt his right leg in...
What: Phoenix Suns (2-3) vs New Orleans Pelicans (1-6) The Phoenix Suns look to carry over the flashes of last year’s success that were on display in Saturday’s win over Cleveland. A 50-12 run during the middle of the game left many thinking the rough start was in the rear-view mirror.
The New Orleans Pelicans are heading to the Valley to take on the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night. The Pels are on a three game losing streak ahead of their three game road stretch. These next few games can determine the culture for the rest of the season and the Pels will have to struggle to stay alive in a brutal November.
JaVale McGee is one of the newest additions for the defending Western Conference Champions in the NBA 2021-22 Season. With the idea of giving Deandre Ayton much-required rest, the particular veteran can be a great asset for any side on his given day. In addition, his reach is an asset while defending or attacking the paint, which was a scenario to look out for when Suns locked horns against the Pelicans.
Chris Paul posted a double-double and reached a career milestone as the host Phoenix Suns defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 112-100 on Tuesday night. Paul scored 12 of his 14 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 18 assists while passing Mark Jackson and former Sun Steve Nash to move into third place in the NBA's all-time assist list.
Payne (hamstring) is out Thursday versus Houston, according to Gerald Bourquet of GoPHNX.com. Payne is sitting out a fifth consecutive Suns game because of his hamstring injury. His absence allows playing time for Elfrid Payton, who averaged 15.3 minutes since the former got hurt.
New Orleans played without both of its All-Star forwards Tuesday at Phoenix. To make matters worse, one of the team's starting forwards against the Suns, rookie Herbert Jones, was injured by an inadvertent elbow from a teammate, forcing Jones to exit Tuesday’s game. Jones (concussion protocol) will miss Wednesday’s game...
The Suns barely showed up for more than two quarters, then struggled to make shots even when their energy increased. They were still down 14 to the Pelicans — who are 1-6 on the season and missing their two best players — late in the third quarter!. But then Mikal...
When Chris Paul dished out his 10,366th career assist tonight, the crowd behind him roared, but not as loudly as one might think. Their Phoenix Suns currently found themselves down on the lowly New Orleans Pelicans, souring the mood in Footprint Arena to a certain degree. The Suns played sloppy...
It’s difficult to imagine a tougher start to a season as important as this one for the New Orleans Pelicans and there’s no relief on the horizon. The schedule is about to turn more difficult and the injury list is quickly becoming public enemy No. 1. Zion Williamson is going...
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton will miss Tuesday night’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, head coach Monty Williams said pregame. Ayton was questionable coming into the contest after suffering a right leg contusion in the team’s 101-92 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday night. The former No. 1...
