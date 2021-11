The Minnesota Timberwolves made it clear in the preseason that they would be running much less drop coverage when defending the pick-and-roll. Instead, they would keep the big at the level of the screen and rely on off-ball rotations and awareness to cover the roll-man. While the highlight of the defensive change is at the point of attack, it is a new scheme that engages and relies on all five defenders.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO