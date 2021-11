Recently, my nephew who lives in the United Kingdom urgent-texted me that he and his wife wanted the exact ingredients and method that Grandmother Sarah used and Aunt Carolyn still uses to make their renowned “macaroni pie.” His request brought back memories from many years ago when I first put that very recipe into my column and got a veritable flood of thankful responses from readers. Please note that this occurred well before “baked macaroni and cheese” became a national phenomenon. Truly I have responded to many reader requests for this recipe via email over the years but haven’t run the recipe/technique in its entirety since its debut. My nephew’s request prompted me to make “a macaroni pie” for supper that very day and to once again share the recipe/technique with readers.

RECIPES ・ 12 DAYS AGO