Harold Buford Sells Jr.

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal appeals court on Saturday temporarily halted the Biden administration’s vaccine requirement for businesses with 100 or more workers. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted an emergency stay of the requirement by the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration that those workers be vaccinated by Jan. 4 or face mask requirements and weekly tests.
Tesla shares slumped about 5% in premarket trading after its CEO Elon Musk said he would sell 10% of his holdings — about $20 billion worth — in the electric car maker based on the results of a poll he conducted on Twitter
Erbil, Iraq — Iraq's prime minister was unharmed in an attack by an explosive-laden drone on his residence in Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, officials said Sunday. Iraqi state media described the attack as an assassination attempt on the prime minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi. In a televised video message, al-Kadhimi said...
(CNN) — President Joe Biden's soon-to-be-signed $1 trillion infrastructure legislation is a direly needed political win and a vindication of his entire creed of politics. But on its own, it is unlikely to rescue a wobbling presidency as midterm elections loom. If ever a President needed a break, it was...
Kylie Jenner said early Sunday on Instagram that she was "devastated" by the deaths at her boyfriend Travis Scott's Astroworld music festival in Houston. At least eight people died and dozens more were injured during Scott's performance Friday when a crowd surge crushed concertgoers. "Travis and I are broken and...
At least three lawsuits have been filed on behalf of people who say they were injured at the Houston music festival where at least eight people were killed. The defendants include rappers Travis Scott and Drake and venue and entertainment company Live Nation. Two of the suits are seeking $1 million in damages.
(CNN) — The House on Friday voted 228-206 to pass a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill after hours of delays and debating among Democrats, sending the bipartisan measure to President Joe Biden's desk for his signature. But while Democratic leaders managed to unify House progressives and moderates to hold a vote...
Democrats are shifting their focus to passing their social spending package now that the House has given final approval to the bipartisan infrastructure bill, though the party still has a handful of issues to work through before declaring success on a key part of President Biden ’s legislative agenda. A...
The National Football League is shutting down claims from Aaron Rodgers alleging that a league doctor told him "it's impossible for a vaccinated person to get Covid or spread Covid." The Green Bay Packers quarterback made the claims on Friday while appearing as a guest on "The Pat McAfee Show"...
