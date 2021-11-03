CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday-themed G-scale releases from PIKO America

Cover picture for the articlePIKO America has several G-scale train releases available for this holiday season. There are two options offered for the company’s “Christmas Freight” train set (above right). The set...

QSR Web

Cinnaholic releases holiday menu

Cinnaholic has released its holiday season menu and for a limited time the menu will feature two plant-based vegan rolls, a DIY wreath and cookie cakes, and take and bake cookie kits, according to a press release. The DIY desserts and cookie kits are available now through the end of...
hot969boston.com

Theme Parks Prepare for Holiday Celebrations

Theme parks prepare for holiday celebrations. Tinsel, trees and lights are popping up all over the central Florida theme parks. We go over some of the upcoming holiday celebrations that will take place in the parks. We also talk about the where active duty military and retired military personnel get...
TrendHunter.com

Holiday Themed Marshmallow Treats

The Peeps holiday candy collection has been unveiled by the brand for 2021 to provide consumers with a way to incorporate the brand's various products into their seasonal festivities. The collection consists of two new products including the Peeps Marshmallow Stockings and the Peeps Delights Double Hot Chocolate Marshmallow Dipped in Dark Chocolate. The products are both great for being offered as a gift, a stocking stuffer or even incorporated into a range of different festive recipes.
TrendHunter.com

Holiday-Themed Caramel Lattes

The holiday celebrations have officially arrived at Scooter’s Coffee as the brand rolls out tasty new menu options like the Holiday Spice Caramelicious latte and the new Sugar Cookie Latte. Scooter's Coffee's new holiday menu is packed with warming holiday drinks and delicious baked-from-scratch confections. One of the most hotly...
carriagetownenews.com

Holiday Theme Show Entries Break Records

EXETER —Over 130 entries! That is all you need to know for you to BELIEVE when the Seacoast Artist Association tells us, “Our supply chain is not broken!” The SAA received a record-breaking number of pieces of artwork submitted to their popular annual holiday theme show “Big Gifts Come in Small Packages.” With so many artists and mediums to choose from and all at $100 or less, there is something unique for everyone on your gift list. Exeter’s Lucretia Gordon (pictured here) won Best in Show out of the many entries with her joyful “Exeter Sunflower” which she painted from photographs she took outside the Exeter Town Hall. This is really shopping local!
IBTimes

How To Get A Free Thanksgiving Dinner At Walmart

To help reduce the cost of Thanksgiving dinner for consumers, Denver-based couponing app Ibotta is offering a turkey and the fixings for free when purchased through its app at Walmart. This is the second year in a row that the cashback platform has offered the promotion at Walmart for Thanksgiving,...
BobVila

Solved! What Does a Green Porch Light Mean?

Q: My new neighbors’ front porch light is green, rather than white or yellow. I know that a blue porch light signifies support for the police (and autism awareness), but a green light is new to me. Can you shed some light on this situation?. A: In November each year,...
talkbusiness.net

Walmart tests replacements for plastic shopping bags

Walmart is testing a new replacement for single-use plastic shopping bags. Working with Closed Loop Partners’ Consortium to reinvent the bag, Walmart is testing several concepts, including some that use mobile technology. CVS and Target are also part of the consortium. Jane Ewing, senior vice president of sustainability at Walmart,...
Indy100

Woman leaves glowing review for Amazon leggings after they stayed intact when she fell down a mountain

Before making any purchase online, it’s always best to check out the reviews beforehand. And when it comes to sourcing the perfect pair of leggings, it’s even more crucial to prevent yet another poor-quality pair from being thrown in the bin.Thanks to one woman named Cory, the search for the holy grail of leggings is officially over after she put the pants to the ultimate test. In an Amazon review that has since gone viral and spread across social media, she shared two hilarious photos of herself mid-fall when she fell down the side of a mountain during a...
WOOD

5 of the most wonderful holiday-themed events in Holland

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The holidays are on their way, and Downtown Holland invites the community to discover the magic of the most festive time of year! This season, there is a plethora of upcoming holiday-themed events to explore. Our friends at the West Michigan Tourist Association (WMTA) share all the jolly-good details!
Fox5 KVVU

Excalibur to offer holiday-themed 'Tournament of Kings' show on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- MGM Resorts International announced Monday that its holiday-themed "Tournament of Kings" show will return to the Excalibur Nov. 24. According to a news release, as part of "Tournament of Kings: ‘Twas the Knight," the show's arena will "transform into a magical winter wonderland, guaranteeing all a ‘holly jolly’ time during this limited engagement. "
northernvirginiamag.com

Lucketts’ Holiday Design House Returns with Wine Garden, Themed Rooms, and More

If you live in NoVA, you know that the holiday season doesn’t officially start until The Old Lucketts Store kicks off its annual Holiday Design House. Starting November 11, the vintage store will be opening up the doors to its 19th century farmhouse-turned-winter wonderland every Thursday to Sunday through December 12. Decked out with holiday decorations, guests will be able to browse the beautifully decorated rooms–each following a different theme.
CharlotteObserver.com

The largest holiday shopping show in North America is back

The Southern Christmas Show is back. WHAT: The 54th annual Southern Christmas Show is the largest holiday show in North America. WHEN: It will return to Charlotte from Nov. 11-Nov. 21; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., from Sunday through Wednesday and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday through Saturday.
