Holiday-themed G-scale releases from PIKO America

EXETER —Over 130 entries! That is all you need to know for you to BELIEVE when the Seacoast Artist Association tells us, “Our supply chain is not broken!” The SAA received a record-breaking number of pieces of artwork submitted to their popular annual holiday theme show “Big Gifts Come in Small Packages.” With so many artists and mediums to choose from and all at $100 or less, there is something unique for everyone on your gift list. Exeter’s Lucretia Gordon (pictured here) won Best in Show out of the many entries with her joyful “Exeter Sunflower” which she painted from photographs she took outside the Exeter Town Hall. This is really shopping local!

EXETER, NH ・ 3 DAYS AGO