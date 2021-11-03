CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, KY

Novak Djokovic shakes off rust with win at Paris Masters

The State-Journal
 9 days ago

PARIS (AP) — In his first singles match since missing out on a calendar-year Grand Slam, Novak Djokovic beat Marton Fucsovics 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 in the second round of the Paris Masters on Tuesday. No. 1 ranked Djokovic showed signs of rustiness with a couple of unforced errors in...

www.state-journal.com

