Loss to Packers drops Cardinals from No. 1 in new power rankings

The Arizona Cardinals lost their perfect record in Week 8, losing for the first time all season in a 24-21 defeat to the Green Bay Packers. With the loss, they also lost their spot at the top of Nate Davis’ power rankings for USA TODAY.

After holding the top spot for multiple weeks, The 7-1 Cardinals fell to No. 3 overall behind the 7-1 Los Angeles Rams and 7-1 Green Bay Packers.

The ’72 Dolphins are safe … and so, too, might some current teams be given Arizona has likely lost DE J.J. Watt (shoulder) and might not have the best version of Murray (ankle) or WR DeAndre Hopkins, whose hamstring limited him to 13 snaps in Week 8, for some time.

It is completely understandable. They lost, so they should not be No. 1, especially with some questions with injuries. They are not the same defense without Watt. Injuries to Murray and Hopkins change the dynamic of the offense.

Should the Rams hold the No. 1 spot, though? They were blown out by the Cardinals in their home stadium.

This is picking at nits, obviously, but the Cardinals are probably where they should be because of the uncertainty of Murray’s injury, but considering the Packers are the hottest team in the league and took down the league’s best team, shouldn’t they be No. 1?

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and