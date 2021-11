You’ve heard about the irresistible force and the immovable object. Well, meet the irresistible force and the very movable object. The Carolina Hurricanes are a perfect 6-0-0 on the season and welcome the winless Chicago Blackhawks into PNC Arena tonight for a 7:00 puck drop. The Canes extended their season-opening winning streak to a franchise record 6 in a row with last night’s 3-0 win over the Bruins. Frederik Andersen steered aside 33 shots for his first shutout in a Canes sweater, and tradition has goalies earning the next start coming off such a performance.

NHL ・ 14 DAYS AGO