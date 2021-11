The Pacers appear to have survived the worst of the rash of injuries the team has endured to start the season (find some wood, knock on it). Caris LeVert’s debut on Saturday, replete with eye popping offensive creation and shot making, came as Malcolm Brogdon went on the injury list with a strained hammy. The frustrating scenario highlighted the continual shuffling of the Pacers playing rotation which played a part in the Pacers 1-6 start before the team found a groove against the Spurs on Monday.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO