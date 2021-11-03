CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Man recovering after being shot by officer at Cobb County motel, police say

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VRchD_0ckjViRj00
Cobb County police say an officer shot an armed suspect at a Red Roof Inn on Winchester Parkway. (WSB-TV)

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is expected to survive his injuries after being shot by a Cobb County officer, police officials say.

Investigators say an armed suspect was shot by a police officer around 7 p.m. at the Red Roof Inn on Winchester Parkway.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The man was taken to the hospital with a serious injury, but is expected to survive.

Investigators have not yet commented on the incident that led to police responding to the motel.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Neither the identity of the man shot or the officer involved have been released.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is also looking into this shooting incident.

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Cobb County, GA
Crime & Safety
County
Cobb County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

2 children rescued after getting sucked into storm drain

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — Authorities rescued two boys Thursday after they got sucked into a storm drain while playing in a wooded area in Federal Way, according to KIRO-TV. Police told the news station that they were called to the area of 34000 Pacific Highway South after two children reportedly got stuck in a drain. Authorities said the 12-year-old boys were playing near an apartment complex in an area with stormwater runoff when a strong current sucked them into a drainage tube.
FEDERAL WAY, WA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
98K+
Followers
75K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy