NBA

Why the Sixers Win Vs Portland Was So Important

By Jason Noone
 9 days ago
The Sixers defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 113-103 last night and was by far the most impressive win of this young season. It is the most impressive win for two main reasons; the ability to win games with Joel resting and increases the pressure on Portland even more this...

