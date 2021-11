This is in reply to Donald Wise’s misleading and misinformed letter that was published on Wednesday, Oct. 20. First let’s go to his first act in which he made the asinine claim that an acorn is an oak tree. Really, Mr. Wise? For an oak tree to be formed from an acorn that acorn has to be planted in the ground and go through some stages before it becomes an oak tree.

LEWISTOWN, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO