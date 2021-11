YOUNGSTOWN — Capri Cafaro has stepped down from her seat on the Youngstown State University Board of Trustees, Mahoning Matters learned Friday. Cafaro, a former Democratic leader of the Ohio State Senate, was appointed to a nine-year term in June 2017, and would have served until June 2026. She currently works as an executive-in-residence at American University’s School of Public Affairs in Washington, D.C.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 48 MINUTES AGO