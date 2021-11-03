CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Australian girl, 4, rescued after 2 weeks; man arrested

By ROD McGUIRK
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EKgNj_0ckjTqKj00
Australia Missing Girl Ellie Smith, left, and her partner Jake Gliddon, display a photo of their missing daughter, Cleo, near Carnarvon in Western Australia state, Australia, Oct. 19, 2021. Cleo was rescued "alive and well" on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, more than three weeks after she was suspected to have been snatched from a tent during a family camping trip on Australia's remote west coast, police said. (James Carmody/AAP Image/Pool via AP) (James Carmody)

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — A 4-year-old girl was rescued safely and a man was arrested Wednesday more than two weeks after she was suspected to have been snatched from her family’s camping tent on Australia’s west coast, police said.

Police found Cleo Smith in a house in the coastal town of Carnarvon and a 36-year-old local man was taken into custody in an early morning raid, police said.

The girl was reunited with her mother Ellie Smith and stepfather Jake Gliddon soon after her rescue. “Our family is whole again,” the mother said on social media.

“Cleo is alive and well,” Western Australia Police Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch said.

“One of the officers picked her up into his arms and asked her: ‘What’s your name?’ She said: ‘My name is Cleo,’” Blanch added.

It is unclear whether a 1 million Australian dollar ($743,000) reward offered five days after her disappearance led police to her.

Cleo's family lives in Carnarvon, a community of 5,000 people, and forensic scientists had examined the exterior of their home for evidence that a predator had stalked Cleo and attempted to break in.

The girl disappeared with her sleeping bag on the second day of a family trip at Blowholes Campground, 75 kilometers (47 miles) north of Carnarvon on Oct. 16.

Cleo and her younger sister had been in a compartment of the tent separate from their parents. Police suspected she had been abducted because a zipper on a tent flap had been raised to a height that she could not have reached.

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said body camera video of four police officers breaking into the house with a search warrant and finding the girl brought a tear to his eye.

“It’s a really joyous occasion. We don’t always get these sort of outcomes and while we were very, very concerned, we didn’t lose hope,” Dawson told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

Dawson would not detail what the girl had gone through.

She was “as well as you can expect,” Dawson said. “This has been an ordeal. I won’t go into any more details, other than to say we’re so thankful she’s alive.”

Dawson said “dogged, methodical police work” led to her being found.

The disappearance had captivated the nation.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison thanked police for finding Cleo and supporting her family.

“What wonderful, relieving news. Cleo Smith has been found and is home safe and sound,” Morrison tweeted.

“Our prayers answered,” Morrison added.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Missing 4-Year-Old Told Police ‘My Name Is Cleo’ When Found Locked in House

It is no exaggeration to say that no one really thought 4-year-old Cleo Smith, who vanished without trace from her parents’ tent 18 days ago, would be found alive. But early Wednesday morning, police broke into a home in Carnarvon, Australia, about 50 miles from where she disappeared and a few blocks from where her family had been agonizing over her disappearance, and found her alone. Cleo was snatched with her sleeping bag from a multi-room camping tent in the early hours of Oct. 16, while her infant sibling slept nearby.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Missing Australian girl found in locked house

SYDNEY, Nov 3 (Reuters) - A 4-year-old girl who went missing from an Australian outback campsite more than two weeks ago has been returned safely to her parents after she was rescued by police from a locked house, authorities said on Wednesday. Police broke into a house in Carnarvon, a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Cleo Smith: How Australian police found the missing four-year-old

Early on 3 November, police smashed their way into a house in the Australian town of Carnarvon, where they found a four-year-old girl who had been missing for 18 days. Cleo Smith disappeared from her family's tent at a campsite near Carnarvon on 16 October, triggering a massive search operation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HuffingtonPost

Police Give Up Search For Swimmer In Australia Double Shark Attack

Perth authorities have called off a search for an experienced swimmer after a double shark attack off a beach in Western Australia. It was unclear from witnesses if Paul Millachip, 57, was attacked by two sharks or attacked twice by the same 14-foot great white shark, according to police. Some witnesses reported seeing two dorsal fins.
AUSTRALIA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Morrison
BBC

Trafficking arrests after woman living in cupboard rescued

Three men have been arrested after the rescue of a woman who claimed that she was forced to live in a cupboard by her alleged exploiters. The men were arrested on suspicion of forced labour and human trafficking offences on 3 November. A 36-year-old Bangladeshi national was arrested at an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing girl Cleo Smith, 4, found alive by police in locked house two weeks after disappearance

A four-year-old girl who had went missing from a campsite in Australia has been found “alive and well” locked inside a house.Cleo Smith disappeared from a remote campsite on the Coral Coast in Western Australia more than two weeks ago on 16 October.Police said that she has been found in a house at about 1am local time on Wednesday (3 November) in Carnarvon, a town about an hour south of the Blowholes campsite in Point Quobba – where she vanished from.A 36-year-old man – who lives in the same town as Cleo’s parents but has no family connection to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shore News Network

Australian man charged over girl taken from outback camp

SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian police charged a 36-year-old man on Thursday with abducting a four-year-old girl from an outback campsite 18 days before she was found safe in a locked house. The man was twice taken to hospital for self-inflicted injuries before being interviewed and charged with various offences related to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Australia Police#Camping#Ap
crimevoice.com

Rescued man arrested for failure to appear

Originally published as a Redding Police Department Facebook post – “The Redding Police Department, Redding Fire Department, Shasta County Sheriff’s Office- boating safety and CHP-Northern Division Air operations responded to a reported river rescue along the bluffs in the 2000 block of North Bechelli this morning. Redding Police Officers and...
REDDING, CA
wvih.com

Missing Girl Rescued After Using Hand Gestures

Laurel County Sheriff John Root announced the rescue of a missing juvenile from North Carolina. The 16-year-old girl was in a silver colored Toyota going through a construction area north of London, Kentucky. The person that called 911 said they saw the girl making hand gestures made popular on TikTok.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Australia
Vice

Arrest After Man Returns Home to Find Entire House Had Been Stolen

A man has been arrested on suspicion of fraud after a vicar said he returned home to find it had been stolen and sold by someone else. Reverend Mike Hall was alerted to suspicious activity after his neighbours rang him in August to inform him people had been entering his house in Luton, Bedfordshire while he was away.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Terminally ill man in wheelchair arrested for ‘mooning’ traffic camera

A wheelchair-bound man with a terminal disease was arrested last week in the UK for pulling one last prank: mooning a police speed-trap camera. But no sooner did he scratch the item off his bucket list when multiple officers forcibly toppled the crippled man over to the ground and handcuffed the 55-year-old with multiple system atrophy (MSA).
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Arrest after Luton clergyman reports his home stolen

A man has been arrested on suspicion of fraud after a vicar told how he returned home to find it had been sold without his knowledge. Reverend Mike Hall was working in north Wales when he received a call from his neighbours on 20 August to say someone was staying at the house in Luton.
The Independent

Australian police say another person may have been involved in Cleo Smith abduction

Detectives investigating the abduction of four-year-old Cleo Smith have returned to the site she was found to probe whether someone else may have been involved in the alleged kidnap. A team of detectives from the Western Australia Police landed in Carnarvon on Monday aiming to investigate the home of alleged abductor Terence Darrell Kelly, 36, who has been charged with Cleo’s disappearance from the campsite she visited with her family. Speaking to reporters after landing at Carnarvon airport, detective senior sergeant Cameron Blaine, who was part of the team that rescued Cleo, said police still have “more work to do”.“Our...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ocscanner.news

MAN ARRESTED FOR LURING 13 YEAR OLD GIRL

JACKSON: On Thursday November 4, 2021, with thanks to the New Jersey State Police for their assistance and also concerned residents who contacted investigators, police arrested Francisco Rosales-Flores for the attempted luring of a 13 year old girl which took place on Pitney Lane on October 30th. Acting on information...
JACKSON, NJ
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
65K+
Followers
72K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy