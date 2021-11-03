CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Egypt over Somerset Tech - Girls soccer recap

By Matt Cosentino
 9 days ago
Emily Byrne’s huge day included four goals and an assist as ninth-seeded New Egypt defeated eighth-seeded Somerset Tech, 9-2, in the first round of the NJSIAA/Wawa Central Jersey,...

NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ.com

Pennington over Oak Knoll, Prep A semifinal - Girls soccer recap

Five players split the goals as Pennington defeated Oak Knoll 5-1 in the semifinals of the NJISAA Prep A tournament on Saturday in Pennington. Morgan Kotch, Ava Brass, Stephanie Balerna, Sophia Murphy and Meg Balerna each had a goal in the win, which sends Pennington on to Hun for the final on Wednesday. Pennington (15-2-2) enters that game having won eight in a row and with a 12-game unbeaten run.
PENNINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Montgomery over Lawrence - Boys soccer recap

Tasuku Uraguchi scored twice to lead Montgomery past Lawrence, 3-2, in Skillman. Giovanni Pugliese also scored for the Cougars (9-6-2), which tallied 12 shots on goal. All five total were scored in the second half. Dylan Adamsky and Jackson Caruso both scored for the Lawrence (9-9-1). Montgomery keeper Marc Oilu...
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Linden over Johnson - Boys soccer recap

Daniel Ciepiela scored two goals in the second half to lead Linden to a shutout victory over Johnson, 2-0, in Linden. Christian Seromenho assisted once while goalkeeper Dennis Belch recorded eight saves to secure the shutout for Linden, the team’s 10th of the season. Linden (19-1) has conceded a combined...
LINDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Hillsborough over Somerville - Boys soccer recap

Owen Geissler struck twice while Jordan Prendergast tallied a goal and an assist as Hillsborough won at home, 5-1, over Somerville. Jalen Moni and Dennis Ramirez added a goal apiece for Hillsborough (7-7-2), which led 2-1 at halftime. Filipe Feitiero, Juan Medellin and Jack Burd notched an assist apiece in...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Rahway over Roselle Catholic - Boys soccer recap

Jairo Carrillo scored two goals to lead Rahway to a 4-0 win over Roselle Catholic in Rahway. Cesar Cabral and Nicolas Hurtado both scored as well for the Indians (7-7-3), which led 2-0 at the half. James Caputo also tallied two assists for the winners while Jayden Wesley had one.
RAHWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Cedar Grove over Bergen Charter - Girls soccer recap

Kaitlyn Wolff recorded a hat trick to lead second-seeded Cedar Grove to an 8-0 win over 15th-seeded Bergen Charter in the first round of the NJSIAA/Wawa North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 Tournament in Cedar Grove. Alexa Wolff netted a pair of goals and Samira Lukovic had a goal and...
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
NJ.com

Seneca over Delsea - Boys soccer recap

Cole Houston scored a goal in each half as Seneca remained hot with a 3-1 win over Delsea in Franklinville. The Golden Eagles (7-10) have won three of their last four games. Houston and Delsea’s Christian Gaetano traded first-half goals as the teams entered the half in a 1-1 tie.
SOCCER
NJ.com

Pequannock over Boonton - Girls soccer recap

Sarah Tobin, Shayla Osmanski and Alex Molisso each scored a goal in Pequannock’s 3-1 victory over Boonton in Boonton. Emma Pieklo made four saves and Abby Goll had three for Pequannock (13-6), which closes the regular season with wins in 10 of its last 12 games. Bridget Giordano scored the...
PEQUANNOCK TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Westwood over Vernon in N1G2 1st round- Boys soccer recap

Kirk Klaus scored twice to propel seventh-seeded Westwood to a 4-1 win over 10th-seeded Westwood in the first round of the NJSIAA/Wawa North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament in Westwood. Liam Peabody had a goal and two assists for Westwood (10-5-2). T.J. Ardese also had a goal, while Chris...
WESTWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Buena ties Wildwood - Girls soccer recap

Buena and Wildwood traded second-half goals and finished in a 1-1 tie after two overtimes in Wildwood. Maria Mazzoni scored for Buena (7-10-2) and Kaydence Oakley had the goal for Wildwood (9-10-1). Buena entered play having won three straight games via shutout. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing...
BUENA, NJ
NJ.com

Princeton over Allentown - Girls soccer recap

Holly Howes scored a pair of goals to lead the way for Princeton in a 4-3 victory over Allentown. Princeton (16-2) jumped out to a 3-1 lead by halftime before holding off upset-minded Allentown (7-11-1) in the second half. Sophia Lis had a goal and two assists, and Megan Rougas...
ALLENTOWN, NJ
Stamford Advocate

Torrington girls soccer scores win over fellow city foe Wolcott Tech

TORRINGTON — Call Torrington’s 3-0 girls soccer win over Wolcott Tech Thursday evening the Torrington city championship if you like. Normally, a contest between Torrington’s two high schools might be considered a huge mismatch between the Raiders and the Wildcats — and Tech coach Ray Royals thought it might be, on senior night at Torrington’s Robert H. Frost Sports Complex.
TORRINGTON, CT
NJ.com

NJ.com

