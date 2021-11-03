New Egypt over Somerset Tech - Girls soccer recap

Five players split the goals as Pennington defeated Oak Knoll 5-1 in the semifinals of the NJISAA Prep A tournament on Saturday in Pennington. Morgan Kotch, Ava Brass, Stephanie Balerna, Sophia Murphy and Meg Balerna each had a goal in the win, which sends Pennington on to Hun for the final on Wednesday. Pennington (15-2-2) enters that game having won eight in a row and with a 12-game unbeaten run.

PENNINGTON, NJ ・ 12 DAYS AGO