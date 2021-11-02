CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shares in S.Korea fintech firm Kakao Pay jump in debut

By Syndicated Content
ktwb.com
 4 days ago

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea’s Kakao Pay Corp saw its shares double in value from...

ktwb.com

MarketWatch

NerdWallet shares soar 48% in trading debut

Shares of personal finance website NerdWallet Inc. soared 48% in their trading debut Thursday, after the company's initial public offering priced at $18 a share, the midpoint of its proposed $17 to $19 range. The company sold 7.25 million shares to raise $130.5 million. With 64.7 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal, the company's valuation is $1.2 billion. The stock is trading on Nasdaq later Thursday under the ticker "NRDS." Morgan Stanley was lead underwriter in a syndicate of eight banks.
STOCKS
ktwb.com

Canadian banks, insurers can raise dividends, buy back shares as regulator lifts moratorium

TORONTO (Reuters) – Canadian banks and insurers can resume dividend increases, share buybacks and increase executive compensation, the country’s financial regulator said on Thursday, lifting a moratorium it has imposed on them since March 2020. The Office of Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) said in a statement these measures were...
WORLD
ktwb.com

Japan’s Shinsei Bank poison pill defence backed by proxy advisory firm

TOKYO (Reuters) -U.S. proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co on Friday recommended shareholders of Japan’s Shinsei Bank Ltd vote for the lender’s plan for a poison pill defence against an unsolicited $1.1 billion bid from SBI Holdings Inc. Mid-sized bank Shinsei opposed SBI’s approach last month, saying it was...
BUSINESS
ktwb.com

Singapore bank DBS flags strong growth after Q3 profit jumps 31%

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -DBS Group expects to report higher profit before allowances next year after Southeast Asia’s largest bank beat estimates with a 31% rise in quarterly net profit, aided by growth in fee income and improving asset quality. Friday’s result rounded up a strong quarter for Singapore banks such as...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

NerdWallet IPO prices at $18 a share, midpoint of proposed range

Personal finance website NerdWallet Inc. said its initial public offering priced at $18 a share, the midpoint of its proposed $17 to $19 range. The company sold 7.25 million shares to raise $130.5 million. With 64.7 million shares expected to be outstanding after the deal, the company's valuation is $1.2 billion. The stock will trade on Nasdaq later Thursday under the ticker "NRDS," with Morgan Stanley leading a syndicate of eight banks.
MARKETS
Coinspeaker

Kakao Pay IPO: App More Than Doubles on Trading Debut

Leading fintech Kakao Pay experienced a 156% surge in share price on its trading debut with shares hitting 230,000 won. Kakao Pay Corp, South Korea’s largest financial services app, more than doubled in its trading debut in Seoul on Wednesday. The company’s initial public offering price rose by 156% due to investor enthusiasm for the fintech firm’s growth potential. The share price started out at 90,000 won (with 17 million new shares on offer), before closing at 193,000 won on Wednesday. Furthermore, the digital finance startup, which is backed by Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co., raised 1.53 trillion won ($1.3 billion). This subsequently bestows a market capitalization of over 11.7 trillion won on Kakao Pay prior to trading.
TECHNOLOGY
ktwb.com

Vietnam’s Bamboo Airways signs 1.73 billion euro supply deal with GE, Safran JV

HANOI (Reuters) – Vietnam’s Bamboo Airways on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with a joint venture between General Electric and Safran SA for the purchase of aircraft engines and equipment worth up to 1.73 billion euros ($2 billion). The joint venture, CFM International, will supply LEAP-1A engines and equipment...
INDUSTRY
stockxpo.com

Ant-Backed Payments Firm Kakaopay Jumps on Market Debut in Seoul

South Korea’s technology industry continues to spawn big public companies, despite concerns that a government crackdown could hurt profits. On Wednesday, mobile-payments specialist Kakaopay Corp. became the latest to join the stock market after a heavily oversubscribed $1.3 billion share sale. The stock more than doubled in morning trading in Seoul, compared with its initial public offering price, giving Kakaopay a valuation of nearly $21 billion.
MARKETS
investing.com

Ant-backed Kakao Pay jumps in debut on growth prospects

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea's Kakao Pay Corp saw its shares double in value from their initial public offering (IPO) price on their trading debut on Wednesday, as the fintech's expected growth in transactions and other services whetted investor appetite. Kakao Pay shares opened at 180,000 won on the KOSPI versus...
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Why UP Fintech Shares Are Falling

Shares of several Chinese brokerage companies, including Up Fintech Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: TIGR), are trading lower after China warned unlicensed online brokerages are illegal if they have Chinese clients that are being served through the internet. UP Fintech shares are trading lower by 30% over the past month and 67%...
STOCKS
aithority.com

Kakao Pay Takes A Quantum Leap Through The IPO To Become The Nationwide One-Stop Platform For All Digital Financial Services

Kakao Pay plans to empower users by placing diverse financial services at their fingertips. The company showed strong growth in the numbers of the user base, partnerships with financial institutions, total transaction volume, and revenue. The IPO proceeds will be used in the capital expansion of the subsidiaries, reinforcement of...
BUSINESS
u.today

Robinhood Competitor Adds Support for Shiba Inu

TastyWorks, the brokerage arm of Chicago-based fintech startup Tastytrade, has added support for the Shiba Inu cryptocurrency, according to its Friday announcement. The Robinhood competitor launched cryptocurrency trading on its platform in early February. CEO Scott Sheridan claimed that the move was prompted by growing customer interest in crypto assets.
MARKETS
insideevs.com

Rivian Updates IPO's Price Range: $72-$74 Per Share

Rivian has released another update to its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) filling (see the initial overview here), which significantly increases prices compared to the preliminary numbers. According to the info from November 5, the company will offer 155,250,000 shares (including 20,250,000 shares to the underwriters) at a price between...
BUSINESS

