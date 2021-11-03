CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pikes Peak Prepared app launches for disaster preparation

By Dani Birzer
KXRM
KXRM
 9 days ago

STATEWIDE– The Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management has launched Pikes Peak Prepared, a new app to help the community prepare for disasters.

The new app offers digital guides, videos, news articles, checklists and FAQs to help individuals prepare for, respond to, and recover from emergencies in the area. In addition, it features a space to build your own emergency plan customized to your specific needs. Users can stay informed about upcoming events and receive alerts from FEMA and the National Weather Service.

The app is available on Apple and Android devices.

“The app puts as much information as a stack of preparedness books right on your phone, and it’s an interactive way for us to help the community get prepared,” said Jim Reid, Executive Director, Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management. “I hope citizens will take advantage of this great resource.”

Pikes Peak Prepared currently features information on the following:

  • Wildfires
  • Winter Storms
  • Individual Preparedness including “build your plan”
  • Psychological First Aid
  • Preparedness for People with Access and Functional Needs
  • Readiness for Pet Owners
  • General Individual Preparedness Tips

Additional resources, surveys, and announcements will be added regularly. Pikes Peak Prepared is available to download at Apple App Store or Google Play .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

