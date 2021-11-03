Stabbing suspect deemed armed and dangerous by Pasco Police

Image credit: Pasco Police, Facebook

PASCO, Wash. — An early-morning stabbing that left a 19-year-old victim in serious condition has police officers searching Pasco for a young man who goes by the moniker ‘ASAP.’

According to a social media post from the Pasco Police Department, the suspect’s real name is Jesus Alejandro “Alex” Payan. Authorities believe he is connected to a stabbing that occurred around 7:00 a.m. on November 2 between the Metro Mart and Jones Motel.

Authorities responded to the area of Lewis Street between 9th and 10th after a report that an injured victim walked to a friend’s apartment roughly five blocks from the alleged site of the stabbing. Officers responded to the call, which came from the Thunderbird Motel.

The male victim was transported to a regional hospital with what PPD officers deemed life-threatening injuries in his chest and arm. However, the most recent information received by Pasco police says that the victim is in stable condition.

Authorities say that ASAP (Payan) is homeless and spends a lot of time on his bike in Downtown Pasco. They confirmed that the photographs of Payan with an LA tattoo under his right cheek are believed to be the most recent images.

Pasco police officers consider Payan to be armed and dangerous. They ask anyone with information about his current whereabouts to contact PPD dispatch at (509) 628-0333.

Additionally, you can email tips to Detective Matt Griffin at griffinm@pasco-wa.gov (cite Case No. 21-33088).

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.