CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Stabbing suspect deemed armed and dangerous by Pasco Police

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vbNdD_0ckjTVza00
Image credit: Pasco Police, Facebook

PASCO, Wash. — An early-morning stabbing that left a 19-year-old victim in serious condition has police officers searching Pasco for a young man who goes by the moniker ‘ASAP.’

According to a social media post from the Pasco Police Department, the suspect’s real name is Jesus Alejandro “Alex” Payan. Authorities believe he is connected to a stabbing that occurred around 7:00 a.m. on November 2 between the Metro Mart and Jones Motel.

Authorities responded to the area of Lewis Street between 9th and 10th after a report that an injured victim walked to a friend’s apartment roughly five blocks from the alleged site of the stabbing. Officers responded to the call, which came from the Thunderbird Motel.

The male victim was transported to a regional hospital with what PPD officers deemed life-threatening injuries in his chest and arm. However, the most recent information received by Pasco police says that the victim is in stable condition.

Authorities say that ASAP (Payan) is homeless and spends a lot of time on his bike in Downtown Pasco. They confirmed that the photographs of Payan with an LA tattoo under his right cheek are believed to be the most recent images.

Pasco police officers consider Payan to be armed and dangerous. They ask anyone with information about his current whereabouts to contact PPD dispatch at (509) 628-0333.

Additionally, you can email tips to Detective Matt Griffin at griffinm@pasco-wa.gov (cite Case No. 21-33088).

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

Related
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Victim was threatened & shot atop scenic Richland viewpoint

RICHLAND, Wash. — After someone showed up at a local medical facility with several gunshot wounds, Richland police officers launched an investigation into an altercation at the ‘Top of the World’ viewpoint near Badger Mountain Community Park on Friday morning. According to a social media alert from the Richland Police Department, the victim was admitted to an area medical facility...
RICHLAND, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Pasco, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Pasco, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick DUI suspect crashed mere hours after hitting three cars

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A driver who is suspected of being under the influence committed a hit-and-run late on Thursday night; just hours before they collided with another car at a busy highway intersection. According to a social media alert from the Kennewick Police Department, officers were dispatched to an apartment complex on the 400-block of N Volland St around 8:37...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick drive-by suspect brought to justice by detectives & marshals after monthslong investigation

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Several months after a string of drive-by shootings in the Tri-Cities, local police arrested a 19-year-old suspect after collecting evidence and obtaining a nationwide extraditable warrant for his arrest. The Kennewick Police Department announced Wednesday that KPD detectives and U.S. Marshals teamed up to locate and arrest...
KENNEWICK, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Matt Griffin
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Fire damages restrooms near Playground of Dreams

KENNEWICK, Wash. —A fire damaged the restrooms at the Playground of Dreams restrooms in Columbia Park on Wednesday morning. Kennewick Fire Department was called to the Playground of Dreams at 4:40 AM after getting reports of a fire near the playground. When they arrived on scene they found the restroom structure near the playground on fire.
KENNEWICK, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Armed And Dangerous#The Metro Mart#Jones Motel#Ppd#Asap#La#The Kapp Kvew News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Teams scour rugged Cliffdell terrain as search for missing firefighter extends into second week

CLIFFDELL, Wash. — As search and rescue efforts for missing Deputy Seattle Fire Chief Jay Schreckengost extend into a second week, hundreds of volunteers are braving harsh and rugged terrain in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest. According to an update from the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office, more than 100 people supported the search for Schreckengost on Tuesday—exactly one week after his...
SEATTLE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
809
Followers
162
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy