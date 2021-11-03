Yuba Water Agency board receives presentation on education center

Yuba Water Agency staff and representatives from the consulting DLR Group presented the master plan for a water education center on the Yuba River to the YWA board of directors on Tuesday.

YWA General Manager Willie Whittlesey opened the presentation followed by Mark Covington with DLR. No specifics about design or construction were presented but a possible vision for what the center could include and how it could be developed was laid out. The plan is to move forward in a phased approach that will see incremental additions to the project over an approximately 15-year period with an estimated total cost of $119 million. Covington laid out four phases that could be put in place at the proposed Hammon Grove Park site.

The location was selected due to its river access, having the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and Yuba County as willing partners, BLM’s willingness to donate the land to Yuba County for the center, investment in road/bridge improvements paid for by Caltrans to improve the site entrance and access, and being able to keep public assets grouped together and ensuring private lands are able to remain on the county’s tax rolls, according to a staff report.

Whittlesey said another property ranked higher as a location but efforts to purchase the property from the owners were unsuccessful. The goal is to have an education center for people of all ages to learn about the river watershed and promote stewardship of water and natural resources in Yuba County. The vision is to have a location that could be used by local schools for field trips as well as visitors from a couple hours away.

Covington said in putting together the master plan, DLR spoke with several stakeholders including government agencies, school districts, and representatives of different cultures, among others. Other similar education centers from across the country were also toured as part of the information gathering stage. Making the center immersive and hands-on will be a priority as well as making minimal impact on the existing natural habitat. In fact, Covington said the plan is to place buildings and walkways within spaces in nature instead of destroying the existing nature to make room.

Covington presented artist renderings of what the final center could look like with a welcome center, an amphitheater, walkways and other structures. He said phase one could be completed in 2-3 years and could cost around $15.208 million. In five years, phase two could be completed for about $33.061 million, phase three in 10 years for $22.976 million, and phase four in 15 years for $48.624 million. The approximate costs were calculated with 3 percent inflation.

Directors Gary Bradford and Brent Hastey both expressed interest in staff bringing back to the board how to move forward with phase one. Hastey recommended holding a longer discussion session to talk about more of the specifics of the project going forward.

“I think it really puts Yuba County on the map,” Director Randy Fletcher said.

He brought up possible concerns including making sure residents who live in the area of Hammon Grove Park were on board with the project before moving forward. Whittlesey said he spoke with one well-connected resident who said the community would be in support of the center. During public comments, educator Alicia Wright spoke about the positives of the project in that in the past her classes had to take field trips out of the county and now would have a local option.

“I’m just in awe of the project and how you did it,” Hastey said.

In other business:

– YWA board of directors approved more than $1.4 million in grants to a number of agencies on Tuesday. One of the most discussed applications was for a $104,000 grant to the North Yuba Water District for a quantification of water conservation and water marketing feasibility study. Directors approved it 4-3 with Andy Vasquez, Bradford, Hastey and Fletcher voting yes and Seth Fuhrer, Don Blaser and Charlie Matthews voting no.

The study will evaluate NYWD facilities, including a review of conservation measures, and where water savings can be quantified. It is meant to support the Forbestown Ditch Pipeline Replacement Project, according to a grant application summary report.

Three members of the public called on the board to reject the grant application citing water mismanagement by NYWD. Former NYWD director Gretchen Flohr said the study will be used to help NYWD figure out how to sell its water to other outside agencies. She said the district mismanages funds and then comes to YWA for money.

“It’s time to stop the madness,” Flohr said. “North Yuba Water does not do its job.”

– The board approved two grants for the city of Marysville for the improvement of Ellis Lake. A $142,300 grant was approved 6-1 to improve the quality of the water in the short term while longer term improvements are developed. Director Fuhrer voted no. YWA Project Manager JoAnna Lessard said the grant will fund applying a chemical to the lake to clear up the water and reducing the carp population in the lake by using electrical stimulation and nets. The carp have been contributing to the lake’s poor water quality.

The board also approved a $12,255 grant for Marysville to apply for a $3 million grant to replace, reroute and widen the three-foot-wide sidewalk surrounding Ellis Lake. The money from YWA will fund a historic resource evaluation report that will be required for the $3 million grant and other applications, according to a grant application summary report.

– Directors voted 5-2 to approve a $700,000 grant for Yuba College to help start a watershed management degree program. Directors Blaser and Fuhrer voted no. Michael Bagley, the dean of STEM and Social Sciences at Yuba College, said the program could lead to adding to the workforce in Yuba County. He said watershed management is a multidisciplinary field that will be enhanced by the current curriculum offered at the college.

“This is a smart investment,” Bagley said.