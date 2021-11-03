CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several cars vandalized on Halloween, Denver police arrested 1 suspect

By Vicente Arenas
 9 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are investigating several cars that were vandalized in the Cap Hill neighborhood on Halloween night.

Thousands of dollars in damage was done to at least one vehicle parked on the street. Many of the cars that were damaged were parked along the streets of Cap Hill.

Several pictures of them were posted online. Some were spray-painted with graffiti. Others had their windows busted out.  On the Next Door app, victims said their vehicles had been damaged overnight.

In the Curtis Park neighborhood, a red Jeep had its rear window broken. Thomas St. George said he found a rock thrown into the back of his car.

Vandal causes significant damage to the Cathedral Basilica, police need help finding suspect

“I just got out in shock and was kind of hoping it was on me. (I was asking) Oh did I slam the back hatch too hard. When I opened the vehicle, I saw a bunch of rocks and kind of cut up my hands removing the glass out of the vehicle,” said St. George.

Denver police said officers are investigating and have taken one person into custody.

Police arrested 35-year-old Jordan Stutz after he was allegedly seen throwing a rock through a window in the 1200 block of North Clarkson Street Monday night.

But investigators are not sure if one person is responsible for all the damage.

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

