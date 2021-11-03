History of Marysville streets event set for Saturday

This Saturday, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture will continue its Talks and Tours series about local history in Marysville.

In collaboration with the Yuba County Historic Resources Commission, this weekend’s event is titled “Uptown, Downtown, All Around Town – History of the Streets of Marysville.” Sue Cejner-Moyers, local history researcher and founding member of the commission, will present the program.

“I think we sometimes take street names for granted as insignificant, but the history behind the names can reveal a past that reflects their true importance,” said David Read, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture executive director. “Street names serve as historical markers for a city and are a manifestation of a city’s politics, culture and ideologies.”

Saturday’s program will be presented at 10 a.m. in the Burrows Theater at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture, 630 E St. in Marysville. A donation of $10 will be accepted and light refreshments will be served. In support of COVID-19 protocols, masks are required and seating will be socially distanced.

For more information, contact Cejner-Moyers at 530-742-6508. For more information about other Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture programs, contact Yuba Sutter Arts at 530-742-ARTS or email david@yubasutterarts.org.

The Talks and Tours series is sponsored by the Mary Aaron Museum, Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture and the Yuba County Historic Resources Commission.