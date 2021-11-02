Prepping your home for cold weather

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – The wake of yet another cold front has left cooler temperatures and breezy conditions. Tuesday is expected to be the only fully sunny day we see this week. The passing of another cold front has left cool and dry air over Middle Georgia along with some breezes. Wind will blow from the northwest throughout the afternoon at about 10-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Temperatures will cap off in the afternoon in the lower 70s around the region, and there won’t be a cloud in the sky until after sunset. Wind aloft will begin to shift out of the south and high level clouds will fill in across Georgia overnight. These will limit the view of any stars tonight, however moonlight will likely still be visible. Temperatures overnight shouldn’t be affected much by the cloud cover as the surface wind remains out of the north. By tomorrow morning the mid to upper 40s will be seen around Middle GA.

