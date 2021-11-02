Prepping your home for cold weather

If you have mice in your yard, you might not even realize there's a problem until significant damage has occurred, pest experts warn. But as the fall and winter months roll in, mice become an even a bigger problem, as they are likely to move inside and seek refuge in your home. Even if you don't think there are any openings to your house for this pest to get into, mice can squeeze into spaces as small as a dime, according to Terminix. As it stands, the best method for keeping this rodent out of your indoor space is prevention. Read on to find out what common item in your yard may end up attracting mice to your home.
Comments / 1