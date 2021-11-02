How safe is the rental vehicle you’re driving?

A plane carrying 21 passengers and crew crashed and burst into flames near Houston, Texas.Officials say that amazingly no-one was killed in the accident in Waller County, and two people were treated in hospital.The MD-87 aircraft, which had three crew members onboard, was taking off from Houston Executive Airport when the accident happened on Tuesday morning.“WCOEM & WCSO are responding to a plane crash at Houston Executive Airport involving an MD-87 aircraft that was taking off from the Airport heading north.,” tweeted Waller County Office of Emergency Management.Flames from the aircraft sent huge plumes of smoke into the air...

