You've likely heard the phrase "strong Black woman." It's often been used as an ode to the power and resiliency of Black women. But how did they gain this title? As a Black woman, I'd say that perhaps it's because we've historically had to face unprecedented hurdles and burdens, and on the surface, we've done it with poise and grace, leaving others marveling at our abilities to "do it all."

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO