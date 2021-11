Mark Lomax.Image via Mark Lomax at Facebook. In prepping for his candidacy as Bucks County Sheriff, former Pennsylvania State trooper Mark Lomax expected that voters would examine his approaches on public safety and crimefighting. What he didn’t see coming, however, were queries about his leadership as a “constitutional sheriff.” Kimberly Kindy covered that question and its implications for The Washington Post.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO