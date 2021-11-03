CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

Video: Checking in on the mayor's race in Hamden

Eyewitness News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn election night check-in on the race for...

www.wfsb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Biden announces Califf as pick to lead FDA

President Biden on Friday tapped former Obama administration official and Duke University professor Robert Califf to lead the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Califf pick comes after a months-long delay in selecting an FDA commissioner, which drew some criticism given the agency’s role in helping fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Califf is a familiar face, having led the agency at the end of the Obama administration.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hamden, CT
Elections
Connecticut State
Connecticut Elections
City
Hamden, CT
Hamden, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
The Hill

Steve Bannon indicted by federal grand jury

A federal jury has indicted Steve Bannon , the one-time White House adviser to former President Trump , after he failed to comply with a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Bannon faces two charges of contempt of Congress after he failed to appear...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Ciattarelli formally concedes in New Jersey to Phil Murphy

New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli on Friday conceded his loss in the state’s governor’s contest to Gov. Phil Murphy (D), more than a week after the race was called for the incumbent. Ciattarelli, a former state assemblyman, said his campaign had concluded that he could not overcome the...
POLITICS
CBS News

Britney Spears' conservatorship could be ended at today's hearing

Attorneys for Britney Spears will return to court Friday when a Los Angeles judge will consider the pop star's request to terminate the conservatorship that has controlled her career and finances for nearly 14 years. The hearing will be the first since her father, Jamie Spears, was removed as a co-conservator.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Checking In#Election Night
CNN

Man who brought Molotov cocktails to DC on January 6 pleads guilty

(CNN) — A January 6 defendant pleaded guilty on Friday to bringing Molotov cocktails and an unlicensed gun to Capitol Hill on the day of the insurrection. Vietnam veteran and Alabama resident Lonnie Leroy Coffman's actions that day remain some of the most unsettling to come out of the investigations into the Capitol riot.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Biden, Xi to hold high-stakes virtual meeting Monday

President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will speak virtually on Monday evening, marking the first bilateral meeting between the two leaders since Biden took office. The high-stakes meeting is likely to cover a range of topics including tensions over China’s military activity near Taiwan and human rights, as well as cooperation on climate change. The announcement came after the U.S. and China reached an agreement on a joint statement on the need to tackle climate change at a United Nations summit in Glasgow, Scotland, earlier this week.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy