CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Independent voters favor Youngkin as he clinches victory in Virginia, CNN exit poll shows

983nashicon.com
 10 days ago

Republican and Democratic voters overwhelmingly supported their parties’ candidates in the gubernatorial race between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin, according to the preliminary results of CNN’s Virginia exit poll, with independents breaking in favor of Youngkin, who CNN projected would clinch the win. A similar partisan pattern...

www.983nashicon.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Republicans aren’t ready for Trump-style ‘fraud’ claims in GOP primaries

Douglas Heye, a former Republican National Committee communications director, was deputy chief of staff to former House majority leader Eric Cantor. Months after the electoral college vote was certified and Joe Biden inaugurated, Republicans are still being forced to look backward to 2020. Attempts by Donald Trump’s acolytes to audit or overturn results in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Texas and Wisconsin continue, and the former president urges these on — calling last year’s free and fair elections an insurrection and the storming of the Capitol by his supporters a peaceful protest. Meanwhile, a similar thing has happened in at least one 2021 election: While former New Jersey governor Chris Christie has urged Republicans to accept reality and move forward, unsuccessful New Jersey GOP gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli was still refusing to concede a week after a race that every news organization had called for his opponent.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TIME

How Early Voting Helped Glenn Youngkin—And What It Means for Republicans in the Midterms

​​Former President Donald Trump lost Virginia in 2020 by 10 points after discouraging his own supporters nationwide from trusting the integrity of early voting. But Glenn Youngkin won the state’s governor’s race last week in part by telling Virginians to vote early. Now, his victory has created a blueprint for other Republican candidates struggling with how to get early votes without alienating a base that believes Trump’s claims of election fraud.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Elections
Local
Virginia Government
NBC News

Asian Americans favored Democrats by wide margin in high-profile races, exit polls say

Asian Americans continued to support Democratic candidates in high-profile elections around the country last week, new exit polling data shows. In the Virginia gubernatorial election and the Boston and New York mayoral races, Asian Americans overwhelmingly voted for Democrats, Asian American Legal Defense and Education Fund preliminary polling results showed, which experts say is consistent with recent election cycles.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Virginia Mercury

Maybe now we can lay the ‘election integrity’ talk to rest

I doubt seriously that Thomas Youngkin, the 17-year-old son of Virginia’s newly minted governor, tried to pull a fast one by voting illegally on Election Day.  He must have been excited his father was running for the state’s highest office. Thomas went overboard in supporting his dad – even though you have to be at […] The post Maybe now we can lay the ‘election integrity’ talk to rest appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The 74

Will the Tea Party of 2022 Emerge from the Debate over Schools?

One of the last public opinion surveys conducted before last week’s Virginia governor’s election was released by the Suffolk University Political Research Center on October 26. Its headline results mirrored those of other polls that dropped around that time: Education, usually a political afterthought, had become one of voters’ biggest concerns leading in the final […]
EDUCATION
mediaite.com

Pollster That Projected Biden Landslides in States Trump Won Now Finds Him 9 Points Underwater

President Joe Biden holds a nine point deficit in approval among Americans voters, according to an Emerson College poll released Friday. Fifty percent of registered voters said they disapprove of Biden’s job performance, according to the pollster, while 41 percent said they approved. Black voters played an outsized role in bringing Biden’s approval down compared to the beginning of his presidency, Emerson said, with 52 percent saying they approved of his performance, a 20-point decline compared to February. His support from Hispanics, meanwhile, dropped by six points, from 56 percent in February to 50 percent in November.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Winsome Sears
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Cardinal

New Marquette poll shows state incumbents lagging in favorability

Wisconsin’s incumbents face challenges with the 2022 elections about a year away, according to a new statewide poll from Marquette Law School released Wednesday. The poll found a greater number of unfavorable than favorable views for all seven officials in the survey — including Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis.
MARQUETTE, WI
uticaphoenix.net

CNN’s Van Jones Says a Youngkin Victory Would Be ‘Delta

Prior to the return of election results on Tuesday night, CNN’s Van Jones asserted that if Republican Glenn Youngkin triumphed in the Virginia gubernatorial race, it would represent the “Delta Variant” of Trumpism. Jones explained the analogy by saying Youngkin was a part of the “same disease” but that he would spread “a lot faster.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Jewish Press

Exit Poll Finds Decline in Democrat Support by Jewish Voters in Virginia

An exit poll conducted by the American Jewish Congress found a 10 percent decline among Jewish voters in Virginia in support of Democrats following the 2020 election. The exit poll, which was conducted by soliciting text-message responses from a list of Jewish voters in Virginia, received more than 400 responses. According to these results, 63 percent of Jewish voters supported Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe, 64, and 37 percent for Republican Glenn Youngkin, 54.
VIRGINIA STATE
Watauga Democrat

CNN's Dana Bash reacts to Glenn Youngkin's win in Virginia

Republican Glenn Youngkin wins as governor in the highest-stakes election of the night, CNN projects. He's the first Republican to win statewide office since 2009. Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#Absentee Voters#Independent Voters#Democrats#Republican#Democratic
WTHI

Virginia exit poll: Majority of voters disapprove of Biden

Winsome Sears, a conservative Republican, will be Virginia's next lieutenant governor, breaking barriers as the first female and the first woman of color in the office in the commonwealth's 400-year legislative history. CNN projected Sears' win over Democrat Del. Hala Ayala, also a woman of color, on Wednesday. Sears will...
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
New York Post

Trump urges Virginia voters to turn out for Youngkin during tele-rally

Former President Donald Trump implored his Virginia supporters in a Monday night tele-rally to turn out for Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin — saying Tuesday’s election is their chance to “send a very strong message” to Democrats ahead of next year’s midterms. “Tomorrow, I’d like to ask everyone to get...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy