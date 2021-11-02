The Many Saints of Newark Blu-ray / 4K Ultra HD Dated and Detailed for December 21

At long last the first and best of the franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl is finally making landfall on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on January 2nd, 2022. Well - at least for now it's coming on January 2nd, 2022. If you look at your calendars that'd be a Sunday release day and I've never seen or heard of that ever happening. So expect that date to shift a couple of days to the 4th, or later into the month. However - the important thing to note is that Disney is still moving back catalog favorites that are already available in 4K on Disney+ and other streaming services to physical media. Could they be a little more aggressive and release the others not already on the format or do a big box set? Sure. That'd be pretty awesome. But for now, we're at least getting the first and best of the entire franchise and that's at least one small step in the right direction.

