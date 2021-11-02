CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Many Saints of Newark Blu-ray / 4K Ultra HD Dated and Detailed for December 21

By Matthew Hartman
High-Def Digest
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn 12/21 Celebrate the Holidays with the Whole Family in The Many Saints of Newark on Blu-ray & 4K Ultra HD. While it split critics and fans of The Sopranos, David Chase returns to the world of organized crime he created with the ambitious prequel film The Many Saints of Newark....

www.highdefdigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
theaureview.com

Interview: Ray Liotta on playing a “Hollywood Dick” in The Many Saints of Newark; “One thing I don’t have is a calm intensity”

Ray Liotta has made a name for himself throughout his career portraying characters with a certain intense edge. From Scorsese’s genre-defining Goodfellas, the psychological thriller Unlawful Entry, and the controversial Silence of the Lambs sequel Hannibal, the Golden Globe-nominated actor has made it a point to express his vigour on screen. But for our Peter Gray, who caught up with the actor ahead of the release of The Many Saints of Newark, it’s his lighter work that earns prominence, something the star immediately took to when they discussed career typecasting, being a “Hollywood Dick”, and method acting.
NEWARK, NJ
atlantanews.net

How to Watch The Many Saints of Newark Online Streaming For Free

The Many Saints of Newark movie is based on characters by David Chase. We will tell you how you can watch The Many Saints of Newark Online 2021 full movie online for free on HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus or another streaming service. The Many Saints of Newark tells...
TV & VIDEOS
theknightnews.com

Not About Anthony: A non-spoiler review of The Many Saints of Newark

The fans of the popular HBO series The Sopranos had been eagerly anticipating the release of Many Saints, a prequel to the hit show, for a while. The movie was first scheduled to be released in September 2020, but due to the impact of COVID-19, it was rescheduled for March 2021 and then delayed again before finally being released on September 24, 2021. That day, I went to the Jamaica Multiplex Cinemas to watch the movie. After the movie ended, I felt gloomy as I walked out of the theater. All that anticipation was not worth it.
NEWARK, NJ
monmouth.edu

The Many Saints of Newark: The Origin of TV’s Most Iconic Characters

Tony Soprano. Silvio Dante. Paulie Walnuts. Christopher Moltisanti. Junior Soprano. Anyone who has seen the iconic early 2000s HBO show The Sopranos is instantly familiar with these names. And starting Oct. 1, fans of the wildly successful and iconic show were able to see the origin story of these characters, along with stories of new characters added to this cinematic universe.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toby Emmerich
Person
Alessandro Nivola
Person
Vera Farmiga
Person
Billy Magnussen
KCTV 5

Around the Table with The Many Saints of Newark

Sopranos creator David Chase chats with The Many Saints of Newark cast members, including Alessandro Nivola, Michael Gandolfini, Ray Liotta, Vera Farmiga, and more. Gandolfini talks about his audition process and being very proud of his dad, the late James Gandolfini.
TV & VIDEOS
kpcw.org

Friday Film Review--"The Many Saints of Newark"

Tony Soprano was one of the most revered and feared television characters in history. During its six seasons, “The Sopranos” was a Sunday night staple on HBO. At the center of the series was Tony (played by the late James Gandolfini), a complex and complicated man who sought to find the balance between his role as a loving husband, son, and father and as leader of one of New Jersey’s most powerful crime families.
NEWARK, NJ
iconvsicon.com

‘The Many Saints of Newark’ To Receive 4K UHD Release On December 21st; Special Features Announced!

Discover who made Tony Soprano when “The Many Saints of Newark” arrives for Premium Digital Ownership at home on November 19. The film is directed by Alan Taylor (TV’s “Game of Thrones,” TV’s “Madmen”) from a screenplay by series creator David Chase and Lawrence Konner, based on characters created by Chase, and stars Alessandro Nivola (“Disobedience,” “American Hustle”), Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr. (Broadway’s “Hamilton,” “Murder on the Orient Express”), Jon Bernthal (“Baby Driver,” “The Wolf of Wall Street”), Corey Stoll (“First Man,” “Ant-Man”), Michael Gandolfini (TV’s “The Deuce”), Billy Magnussen (“Game Night,” “The Big Short”), Michela De Rossi (“Boys Cry,” TV’s “The Rats”) and John Magaro (“The Finest Hours,” “Not Fade Away”). The film will also be available on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD beginning on December 21.
MOVIES
theaureview.com

Interview: The Many Saints of Newark actor Leslie Odom Jr. on becoming a better actor on set and the super secretive audition process

Since his Tony Award-winning role in Hamilton, Leslie Odom Jr. has had something of a meteoric rise. Not content with just dominating the music and theatre scene, the New York-born actor is a wanted commodity on the big screen too, working with the likes of Kenneth Branagh, Kate Hudson, Orlando Bloom, and Judi Dench, to name but a few, in only the last few years. Following his Academy Award-nominated role in Regina King’s lauded One Night In Miami, Odom Jr. takes charge in Alan Taylor’s Sopranos prequel, The Many Saints of Newark.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4k Tv#Android Tv#Roku Tv#Amazon Fire Tv#Hdr#K Disc#Dolby Atmos#The Many Saints Of Newark#K Utra#Abc News#Dvd
High-Def Digest

Juice (1992) Starring Tupac Shakur Coming To 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray January 11th

The press release didn't indicate HDR grade or audio - we've reached out for clarification, but the disc will include the following bonus features:. You’ve Got the Juice Now—A look back at the making of the film featuring interviews with director Ernest R. Dickerson, producer David Heyman and actors Omar Epps, Khalil Kain and Jermaine Hopkins. The piece details Dickerson’s struggle to remain true to his original vision, his desire to cast fresh new talent, the challenges of shooting on location in Harlem, and the reasons why the film’s ending was changed.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

HD images from Superman: The Animated Series Blu-ray released

With today being the release of Superman: The Complete Animated Series on Blu-ray, Warner Bros. has released a batch of HD images from the remastered series featuring Superman’s allies and enemies. Check them out below…. Produced by Warner Bros. Animation (WBA), the Emmy Award-winning Superman: The Animated Series was the...
MOVIES
High-Def Digest

Arrrrrgh!!! Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl Be Comin' to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray ARRRRGH!!!!

At long last the first and best of the franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl is finally making landfall on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray on January 2nd, 2022. Well - at least for now it's coming on January 2nd, 2022. If you look at your calendars that'd be a Sunday release day and I've never seen or heard of that ever happening. So expect that date to shift a couple of days to the 4th, or later into the month. However - the important thing to note is that Disney is still moving back catalog favorites that are already available in 4K on Disney+ and other streaming services to physical media. Could they be a little more aggressive and release the others not already on the format or do a big box set? Sure. That'd be pretty awesome. But for now, we're at least getting the first and best of the entire franchise and that's at least one small step in the right direction.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
NewsBreak
Pixar
pophorror.com

‘Creepshow Season 2’ Available on DVD and Blu-Ray this December!

RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, has picked up select rights to CREEPSHOW Season 2 from Shudder, AMC Networks’ streaming service for horror, thriller, and the supernatural. The five-episode season and bonus episodes A Creepshow Animated Special and A Creepshow Holiday Special from showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) star Kevin Dillon (Entourage), Ted Raimi (Buddy Thunderstruck), Ali Larter (House On Haunted Hill), Thomas Howell (The Amazing Spider-Man), Iman Benson (Alexa and Katie), Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead), Ashley Laurence (Hellraiser Franchise), Keith David (21 Bridges), Ryan Kwanten (True Blood), Breckin Meyer (Ghosts of Girlfriends Past), Molly Ringwald (Riverdale), Eric Edelstein (Shameless), Barbara Crampton (Jakob’s Wife), Denise Crosby (Ray Donovan), Justin Long (Lady of the Manor), D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place), Kiefer Sutherland (Designated Survivor), Joey King (The Kissing Booth), Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect), and Adam Pally (Happy Endings).
MOVIES
High-Def Digest

Sense and Sensibility - 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (Columbia Classics Vol. 2)

Overview - Ang Lee and Emma Thompson join creative forces for one of the best Jane Austen adaptations ever committed to film -Sense and Sensibility. Written by and starring Thompson, Kate Winslet, Hugh Grant, and Alan Rickman, this film justly earned its Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar even though it was shut out in every other category it was nominated. This delightful drama/comedy/romance comes home to 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray as part of Sony’s Columbia Classics Vol 2 collection with a stunning native 4K HDR10 transfer, an effective Atmos audio mix, and a fine assortment of bonus features. Highly Recommended.
MOVIES
orcasound.com

The Sheik – Blu-ray Edition

I think young film fans would be shocked to find out that there was such a thing as silent pictures. Stories were told without the benefit of dialogue or sound. Only music/a score was available to early filmmakers to help them set up and convey their stories. During this time movie stars included Charlie Chaplin, Clara Bow, Buster Keaton, Gloria Swanson, and Rudolph Valentino. Valentino was considered the male heartthrob of the early film era. Now, we get to rewatch or be introduced to his body of work in the highest quality of picture courtesy of blu-rays like this one courtesy of the cool Paramount Presents series of films.
MOVIES
Radar Online.com

Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Salary Revealed As $250K, While Head Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Was To Earn Less Than $8K

The budget for Rust has been revealed in the wake of the on-set fatal shooting that claimed the life of the western film's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. Alec Baldwin was set to star, while his production company – El Dorado – was slated to back the New Mexico-based project. Less than three weeks into filming, however, he was handed a real gun that contained a live round that ended up killing Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.
MOVIES
fame10.com

Report: GH Cast Members Set To Exit Soap Over New Health Mandate

Rumors are flying that General Hospital (GH) is poised to announce the departure of one or more key cast members. According to entertainment insiders who’ve fanned the flames of speculation online, actors Ingo Rademacher (who plays Jasper Jacks) and Steve Burton (who plays Jason Morgan) are preparing to exit the soap.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Woman’s shocking $1900 a month NYC apartment stuns TikTok viewers

A viral TikTok video showing piles of garbage dumped outside of a $1890-a-month Manhattan apartment has laid bare the high cost of rent in New York.In the video, New Yorker Carol Gelgot takes viewers on a brief tour of her studio apartment before showing the view from her window: a large pile of refuse bags blocking the fire escape.“If you’re looking for a sign to move to NYC, this is it,” an overlay on the clip reads.The clip posted on Carol’s Notfromdenmark account has been watched 6.7 million times, and has sparked a conversation about the high cost of renting...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy